News
Pop / Rock 15/06/2023

Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'Rush'

Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'Rush'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Troye Sivan has shared a preview of his steamy new single, "Rush."
"You," Troye's collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

In his career to date, Troye has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, The Guardian, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music and numerous other publications, with TIME saying, "Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star."

In A Dream followed in 2020 and earned a spot on USA Today's list of "10 albums you need to hear this month," noting that "Aside from Taylor Swift…no other artist has better captured our quarantine blues than Troye Sivan." The EP included the hits "Take Yourself Home" and "Easy." Troye later collaborated with Kacey Musgraves on a new version of "Easy," which featured Mark Ronson.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation," his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased - which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.






