Vicious Kitty - No More Waitin'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vicious Kitty was born from the streets of Seattle. Matt Tantrum grew up with the sounds of Seattle ringing in his ears. So did the likes of Jimmy St Bitchin and Tony (Bones) Terlicker. Being veterans of the local scene and touring with various bands abroad has given the band a very strong sense of the term "Rock". The band's music truly reflects those influences; from the gritty guitar sounds to the hammering drums to the harmonized vocals we think you will hear something familiar yet new and just plain amazing when you listen to Vicious Kitty.



Of this latest release slated for their new album coming out this summer Matt Tantrum explains:

This song is about my daughter as a teenager who was quite smitten by a boy in school. He seemed nice and was a musically talented individual (a drummer, go figure). My daughter and he dated but she wanted him to commit to them being together. He kept telling her that he wanted that too, but the time wasn't right or he had to heal from an old relationship or some other excuse. Since my daughter had good self-esteem she finally told him off and let him go, she has since found the love of her life and they are married!

Thus the song; No More Watin' for those of us who won't be second best and won't be led down a garden path to heartbreak!!!



