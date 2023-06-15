Des Rocs Announces New Album Dream Machine Out August 25, 2023





9/23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC native Des Rocs announced his sophomore album Dream Machine will be released on August 25 via Sumerian Records. Produced by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey), Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5) and Des Rocs mastermind Danny Rocco, Dream Machine plays like a bolt of energy coursing through the glory days of rock, metal, and grunge, united within his signature "bedroom arena rock" sound. The album announces with his new song "Nowhere Kid," an anthemic primal scream that finds Rocco wrestling between alienation and empowerment."Nowhere Kid" is an anthem for the lonely. A battle hymn for anyone wrestling with the isolation of modern life," explains Danny Rocco. "Growing up, I struggled to reconcile my dreams with my surroundings. There was this constant inner-monologue that ran in circles around who I was versus who I wanted to be. I hope 'Nowhere Kid' can be a beacon to guide those struggling with a dreadful sense of solitude out of their darkness.""Nowhere Kid," follows the release of his "thrilling new single" (Consequence of Sound) "Never Ending Moment," which has been streamed over 1 million times and is now climbing the Rock radio charts. Guitar World called the song an "essential rock anthem" and raved, "Windmilling acoustic guitars and wailing Flying V solos are the order of the day, and they sound colossal."About Dream Machine, Rocco adds: "I grew up worshiping the enormous scale of rock n roll. I was obsessed with the awesome spectrum of people it could unite. Soon the guitar became my ultimate escape. When I played I could pour years of bottled-up feelings through my fingers and express myself in a way I never thought possible. I'd imagine myself on the stages of my heroes, and soon became singularly-focused on how I could one day stand on the shoulders of giants.I wanted to make an album that captured the same magic that changed my life. But it was important to push the genre. To filter larger-than-life emotions through the lens of my own experiences. Dream Machine is an album that embodies the dreams of that little kid standing in front of the TV watching Queen at Wembley. Dream Machine is a vessel." Dream Machine follows Des Rocs' 2021 debut full length album A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place. The album received wide-ranging praise from outlets like Loudwire ("addictive"), Guitar World ("fierce"), Rolling Stone, SPIN, American Songwriter and Alternative Press, who describes Des Rocs' sound as "a whirlwind of classic-rock-influenced alternative rock that will leave your heart racing."After wrapping a national tour with Badflower earlier this year, Des Rocs will hit the road in July for a run of headline dates. Reviewing his performance at Sonic Temple festival last month, Metal Injection proclaimed, "Des Rocs opened the main stage with the same energy and zeal as a headliner…This is the kind of music that is meant to be played live in an arena, and vocalist/guitarist Daniel Rocco is the kind of person who is meant to do it." Dream Machine tracklist:1) Dream Machine2) I Am The Lightning3) White Gold4) Nowhere Kid5) Never Ending Moment6) Bad Blood7) Natural Born Thriller8) In The Night9) Up To YouTour Dates:7/21 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison7/22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues7/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean7/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club7/27 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room Lounge9/23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre.



