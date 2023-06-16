Hip-Hop Pioneers Big Daddy Kane & Easy Mo Bee Slated For "Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop" Session, Following Timbaland Keynote Conversation At ASCAP Experience





The creator summit kicks off with welcoming words from ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, leading into sessions that cover some of today's most important topics for music creators — from how to build a career in the social media age, to the impact of AI on how music is made and consumed, to a live song feedback session where aspiring music professionals can get advice and suggestions on their music from established hitmakers.



In addition to Williams, Timbaland, Big Daddy Kane and Easy Mo Bee, the lineup's diverse roster of creators range from one of the top-followed Gen Z celebrities (breakout singer-songwriter Alex Warren) and multi-hyphenate talents (actor, singer, songwriter and producer Leon Thomas), to composers/bandleaders (Anna Waronker,



Previously known as ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO, ASCAP



ASCAP



THE HITMAKERS (11:15AM PT):

The Hitmakers session offers practical advice and inspiration from respected music creators who have enjoyed recent major success. They'll recount their unique journeys and what kinds of decisions they made to get where they are.



Panelists:



SOCIAL LISTENING: BUILDING A MUSIC CAREER IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA AGE

(12:15PM PT):

This panel provides aspiring music creators with actionable steps to expand their audience and get their music heard. ASCAP invited Alex Warren, one of today's buzziest artists who has seen notable impact from his strategic use of social media platforms, to share his unique stories of how he used digital and social strategies to grow his fan base and build his career.



Panelists: Alex Warren (Singer/Songwriter, "One More I Love You," "Screaming Underwater," "Chasing Shadows"), Caroline Kimiko Jensen,

Moderator:



INTELLIGENTLY NAVIGATING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

(2:00PM PT):

For this session, ASCAP brings together knowledgeable experts from the creative, tech and business worlds for a state-of-the-union on AI in music. They will discuss how AI has the potential to change how music is made and consumed and how ASCAP is addressing these evolving opportunities and challenges. The discussion will cover tools to enhance the creative process, and how to make informed decisions to protect one's intellectual property.



Panelists:

Moderator: Jazz Tangcay, Senior Artisans Editor (Variety



GET HEARD: LIVE SONG FEEDBACK (3:00PM PT):

Two top songwriter/producers from the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop and country will listen to a limited number of songs, pre-submitted by ASCAP



Panelists: Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, Neil Young, Dolly Parton), Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Sia)



KING STAYS KING: KEYNOTE INTERVIEW WITH TIMBALAND (4:45PM PT):

The history of R&B, hip-hop and pop production can be divided into two eras: pre-Timbaland and post-Timbaland. In the late '90s, Timbaland's collaborations with Ginuwine,



CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP (6:00PM PT):

Over its half-century history, hip-hop has evolved from an inner-city art form into an unstoppable force that has made a major commercial and cultural impact on every region of the globe. This panel features two respected contributors to hip-hop's storied history. They'll recount how hip-hop shaped their lives and careers, and talk about what it means to be a part of a culture that has changed so much over the decades.



Panelists: Big Daddy Kane ("Smooth Operator," "Ain't No Half Steppin," "The Symphony"), Easy Mo Bee (Big Daddy Kane, Miles Davis, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, LL Cool J, Wiz Khalifa, Alicia Keys)

Moderator: Datwon Thomas, Editor-in-Chief (VIBE)



THE WRITERS JAM (8:00PM PT):

In a supercharged "in-the-round" setting, the Writers Jam brings together a killer lineup of songwriters from across the genre spectrum to play their hits and tell the stories behind their best-loved songs. These world-class songwriters will close out the ASCAP



Performers: Leon

*Times may be subject to change New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ΑSCAP Experience, ASCAP's signature event created to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere, has added two pioneers from the Golden Era of Hip-Hop: rapper Big Daddy Kane ("Smooth Operator," "Ain't No Half Steppin") and DJ, music producer and drummer Easy Mo Bee (Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur) for a special "Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop" session to round out its 2023 programming. Reimagined as a one-day live event in Los Angeles, ASCAP Experience 2023's stacked lineup of hitmaking music creators and industry experts takes over the Avalon in Hollywood on June 21. Last week, ASCAP announced multi-platinum Grammy-winning producer Timbaland as guest for a keynote conversation, and today, the full schedule is revealed (below).The creator summit kicks off with welcoming words from ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, leading into sessions that cover some of today's most important topics for music creators — from how to build a career in the social media age, to the impact of AI on how music is made and consumed, to a live song feedback session where aspiring music professionals can get advice and suggestions on their music from established hitmakers.In addition to Williams, Timbaland, Big Daddy Kane and Easy Mo Bee, the lineup's diverse roster of creators range from one of the top-followed Gen Z celebrities (breakout singer-songwriter Alex Warren) and multi-hyphenate talents (actor, singer, songwriter and producer Leon Thomas), to composers/bandleaders (Anna Waronker, Yellowjackets composer and that dog. lead singer), multi-platinum rapper/producers (Hitmaka) and a multi-#1 pop-country songwriter and author (J.T. Harding).Previously known as ASCAP "I Create Music" EXPO, ASCAP Experience now marks its 18th year including three successful years of virtual programming from 2020 - 2022. Previous panelists have included Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Tom Petty, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long, Greg Kurstin, Swizz Beatz, D-Nice, Chris Stapleton, Questlove, St. Vincent, King Princess, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino and many more.ASCAP Experience 2023 is sold out. More information is available at www.ascapexperience.com, and a full schedule*, including talent, is below:THE HITMAKERS (11:15AM PT):The Hitmakers session offers practical advice and inspiration from respected music creators who have enjoyed recent major success. They'll recount their unique journeys and what kinds of decisions they made to get where they are.Panelists: James Fauntleroy (Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake), Sarah Hudson (Katy Perry, Dua Lipa), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Florence + The Machine), Hitmaka (Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Latto), Anna Waronker (Yellow Jackets, Josie and the Pussycats, Lovelace a Rock Opera) Moderator: Kristin Robinson, Music Publishing Reporter (Billboard)SOCIAL LISTENING: BUILDING A MUSIC CAREER IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA AGE(12:15PM PT):This panel provides aspiring music creators with actionable steps to expand their audience and get their music heard. ASCAP invited Alex Warren, one of today's buzziest artists who has seen notable impact from his strategic use of social media platforms, to share his unique stories of how he used digital and social strategies to grow his fan base and build his career.Panelists: Alex Warren (Singer/Songwriter, "One More I Love You," "Screaming Underwater," "Chasing Shadows"), Caroline Kimiko Jensen, Director of Digital Marketing, Atlantic RecordsModerator: Maria Gironas (Founder of Cool Shit, Cool People; Global Chair, Diversity & Inclusion, Women In Music)INTELLIGENTLY NAVIGATING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE(2:00PM PT):For this session, ASCAP brings together knowledgeable experts from the creative, tech and business worlds for a state-of-the-union on AI in music. They will discuss how AI has the potential to change how music is made and consumed and how ASCAP is addressing these evolving opportunities and challenges. The discussion will cover tools to enhance the creative process, and how to make informed decisions to protect one's intellectual property.Panelists: Lucas Cantor Santiago, composer, Rachel Lyske, CEO, DAACI, Nick Lehman, ASCAP Chief Strategy & Digital OfficerModerator: Jazz Tangcay, Senior Artisans Editor (VarietyGET HEARD: LIVE SONG FEEDBACK (3:00PM PT):Two top songwriter/producers from the worlds of pop, rock, hip-hop and country will listen to a limited number of songs, pre-submitted by ASCAP Experience registrants, in front of a live audience. They will share ways to tune up songs and what pros listen for when they're evaluating music, lyrics and production during this unique, multi-genre feedback session.Panelists: Darrell Brown (Keith Urban, Neil Young, Dolly Parton), Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Sia)KING STAYS KING: KEYNOTE INTERVIEW WITH TIMBALAND (4:45PM PT):The history of R&B, hip-hop and pop production can be divided into two eras: pre-Timbaland and post-Timbaland. In the late '90s, Timbaland's collaborations with Ginuwine, Aaliyah and Missy Elliott changed the sound of radio, building unearthly grooves out of strange sounds that propelled these incredible talents into superstardom. He charted new sonic territory in the 2000s with Justin Timberlake ("SexyBack"), OneRepublic (" Apologize "), Nelly Furtado (" Promiscuous ") and Madonna (" 4 Minutes "), amassing a bulletproof canon of massive hits. In the years since, Timbaland has left his stamp on film/TV scoring, production music, book publishing and beyond. This in-depth conversation with one of the most innovative musical minds of our era will engage Timbaland on the sounds that inspired him on his way to the top, and what inspires him to stay ahead of the curve today.CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP (6:00PM PT):Over its half-century history, hip-hop has evolved from an inner-city art form into an unstoppable force that has made a major commercial and cultural impact on every region of the globe. This panel features two respected contributors to hip-hop's storied history. They'll recount how hip-hop shaped their lives and careers, and talk about what it means to be a part of a culture that has changed so much over the decades.Panelists: Big Daddy Kane ("Smooth Operator," "Ain't No Half Steppin," "The Symphony"), Easy Mo Bee (Big Daddy Kane, Miles Davis, The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, LL Cool J, Wiz Khalifa, Alicia Keys)Moderator: Datwon Thomas, Editor-in-Chief (VIBE)THE WRITERS JAM (8:00PM PT):In a supercharged "in-the-round" setting, the Writers Jam brings together a killer lineup of songwriters from across the genre spectrum to play their hits and tell the stories behind their best-loved songs. These world-class songwriters will close out the ASCAP Experience performing their original songs and invite the entire ASCAP community to sing along.Performers: Leon Thomas (Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Giveon, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign), JT Harding (Uncle Kracker, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton), BUZZ (Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Lady A)*Times may be subject to change



