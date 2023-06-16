Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 16/06/2023

Former American Idol And Barry Manilow Backup Singer, Corey Clark, Lends His Voice To Foster Care Organization(s)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Let's support foster care month in May and every day," says Corey Clark. The American Idol television alum who placed 6 among the top ten singer contestants in season 2 (2003). Clark's then roommate Rubin Studdard won the competition show that year and Clay Aiken was its runner-up finalist, 20 years ago to date: 2023. Clark began singing professionally at age 12 for the legendary Barry Manilow. Later in his teens, Corey founded the R&B (Rhythm & Blues) four-man musical group ENVY that included GoGo, who is famously known today as Ne-Yo. Following American Idol, Clark pursued a solo career and worked with renowned Producer Scott Storch, releasing his self-entitled album "Out of Control". charting then on Billboard at number 1.

To continue considering foster care support every day beyond the month of May, Clark partnered with organizations like Circle of Love (COL). Their national foster care campaign launches in June 2023 via publication ads, social media platforms and outdoor billboards as a reminder of nonstop support. Clark was also asked to record the song 'Second Chance', made famous by singer El DeBarge, to accompany their ad campaign since COL chose to use Clark's quote and image in its messaging.

In 1988, President Reagan issued the first Presidential proclamation that established May as National Foster Care Month and it has been since. However, Clark is encouraging to support foster care organizations all year long. Clark was approached to help champion foster care when an organization member from COL learned Clark has been in a custody battle for his 3 biological children since 2015. "Knowing the love, I have for my children and unable to be with them has been painful for me. So, to know how many foster children who may not have a loved one fighting for them, like I am mine, saddens me," says Clark. Clark currently travels performing happily with his live band "Everyday People".

Circle of Love is a not-for-profit multicultural foster care placement agency dedicated to training, development and providing resources to all displaced children, usually due to trauma. Their staff includes qualified Social Workers and certified Nurses that facilitates the childrens' loving transitions.






