Louis Armstrong House Museum Celebrates 80th Anniversary With New Center Opening On July 6, 2023





"This is a landmark moment for the Louis Armstrong House Museum," said Executive



The Louis Armstrong Center will become a new international destination celebrating Armstrong's distinctive role in African-Diaspora history and vitality, offering year-round exhibitions, performances, readings, lectures, and screenings through an array of public programs for all ages. With longstanding partners Queens College and the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, and with a growing list of members, supporters and programmatic collaborators, the museum and center will become a Queens-based hub for inspiration and learning, economic development and tourism - from New Yorkers to the world.



The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation donated the Armstrong archives in the 1980s and provided the funds to purchase the lot on which the new Center sits. CUNY and Queens College officials, working with state and city legislators and executive offices, led the advocacy for the funding of the $26 million building across the street from the original Armstrong home. Funds were awarded by the Office of the Governor, the New York



The opening of the Center has spurred the creation of new programming. The Museum is announcing the upcoming season of its groundbreaking Armstrong Now, which will feature the creation and debut of new works by Esperanza Spalding, Amyra León and Antonio Brown. Armstrong Now contextualizes Louis Armstrong's immense contributions in a contemporary era and provides established and emerging artists with a platform to create new work inspired by Armstrong's legacy, as well as the vast collection of artifacts and documents in the Armstrong archives.



The Museum also recently launched an outreach program to local schools, providing trumpet lessons, made possible by a donation of musical instruments from Ken Karnofsky, a descendant of the same family who helped Armstrong buy his first instrument.

Ticketing and information about all of the museum's events and programs can be found at www.louisarmstronghouse.org.



This

"Louis Armstrong is the greatest of all American virtuosos," states Wynton Marsalis, President of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation and Managing and Artistic



The new Center's exhibition curated by Jason Moran, Here To Stay will look at Louis Armstrong's five-decade career as an innovative musician, rigorous archivist, consummate collaborator and community builder - entertaining millions from heads of state and royalty to the kids on his stoop in the working-class neighborhood of Corona, Queens.



"The Here to Stay exhibition is a declaration of Louis Armstrong's infinite love of music and humanity," said Moran. "Armstrong's musical innovations combine with his empowerment of himself and those around him. As an incredible artist and archivist, he thoughtfully documented his life's journey through a variety of media: cameras, typewriters, reel-to-reel recorders, and his iconic music. His magnetic musicianship allows each breakthrough in technology to catapult his star power. In Here to Stay, we amplify Louis Armstrong's ability to connect with communities locally and globally. His star shines bright worldwide, but especially here at his home in Corona, Queens. I consider this one of the 'wonders' of the world, meaning, we have Lucille and Louis' magnificent home, and now a museum dedicated to his life and archive. To have these things for an African-American musician of such stature is rare and will be celebrated forever. We thank Lucille Armstrong for her vision of what the Armstrongs mean to Queens."



Working with the museum's Grammy-winning



Caples Jefferson



"In a neighborhood comprised of modest two-story houses, we wanted to keep the building in the scale of its surroundings while creating an urban precinct that notes the singular work of the man whose music underlies so much of what we listen to today," explain Sara Caples and Everardo Jefferson of Caples Jefferson Architects. "The design of the museum is simultaneously exuberant and restrained, and is, in every way, a celebration of the legacy of Louis Armstrong."



"The opening of the new Louis Armstrong Center is music to my ears. I've been looking forward to this occasion since helping to break ground on the project in 2017 when I was president of Queens College and Armstrong's archives were housed on campus. This state-of-the-art Center will give the archives a permanent home, provide performance and exhibit space so that we can continue to promote the legacy of the storied Jazz legend and allow for the work of the Louis Armstrong House Museum to grow," said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. "CUNY and Queens College are proud partners of the Louis Armstrong Center and are grateful to our city and state leaders, including Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams, for funding this expansion, which will help people in the community and all New Yorkers learn more about this crucial figure in American history."



Queens College President Frank H. Wu adds: "Queens College most joyously welcomes the opening of The new Armstrong Center. We have worked closely with and deeply thank the



"DASNY is proud of our partnership with CUNY, Queens College and Caples Jefferson



The Center and the historic house will be open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased on the Museum's website. Advance purchase is highly recommended as tours of the Center and the historic house have limited capacity. Authors, researchers and other scholars can visit the Armstrong archives by advance appointment. For ticketing and more information about the new Center, visit www.louisarmstronghouse.org.



Louis Armstrong is a definitive arbiter of Jazz and America's first







Caples Jefferson



