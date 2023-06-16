Neil Young Sets Additional Dates For 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce





Monday July 24 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to demand, Neil Young has added shows to his "Coastal Tour" of the west coast. It now includes a second show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 10 and a date in Lake Tahoe at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey's on July 24. Special guest on all dates will be Chris Pierce. Tickets are on sale now. Go to Ticketmaster.com and all usual outletsMORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR:Friday, June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The FordSaturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The FordMonday, July 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The FordWednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The FordFriday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara BowlSaturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles AmphitheatreMon, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek TheatreTuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek TheatreSaturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The GreekMonday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes AmphitheaterTuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River AmphitheatreSunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStageMonday July 24 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harvey's



