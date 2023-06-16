Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 16/06/2023

Neil Young Sets Additional Dates For 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to demand, Neil Young has added shows to his "Coastal Tour" of the west coast. It now includes a second show at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 10 and a date in Lake Tahoe at the Outdoor Arena at Harvey's on July 24. Special guest on all dates will be Chris Pierce. Tickets are on sale now. Go to Ticketmaster.com and all usual outlets

MORE ON TICKETS: In an effort to help minimize scalping and keep ticket prices at face value for fans, the artist is collaborating with the venues ticketed by Ticketmaster to make sure tickets can only be resold at their original price. Fans that want to sell their tickets at these venues can use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange.

NEIL YOUNG COASTAL TOUR:
Friday, June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Saturday, July 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Monday, July 3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Wednesday, July 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford
Friday, July 7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Saturday July 8 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Mon, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Tuesday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - The Shell
Thursday July 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek
Monday, July 17 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday July 18 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thursday July 20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday July 23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage
Monday July 24 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harvey's






