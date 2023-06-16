Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 16/06/2023

Carly Rae Jepsen To Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new single, "Shy Boy," next Friday, June 23.

The single follows her recent album, "The Lonliest Time," which was released in October 2022. The single comes ahead of her new tour dates in New York City and Los Angeles.

In her exuberant pop anthems, Carly Rae Jepsen seeks out the thrilling new emotions that surface in love and amplifies them into musical adrenaline rushes. By distilling pure feeling into soaring hooks, the Canadian singer/songwriter, who broke out with her 2012 global hit "Call Me Maybe," has been recognized as a modern master of pop songwriting.

Now she emerges from a period of isolation with her new album The Loneliest Time, which sees her pushing her craft in more introspective and playful directions. Without compromising her infectious dance sensibilities, she emerges a more astute and compassionate songwriter, marking a progression from 2019's lovesick Dedicated and the buoyant '80s-inspired synth-pop on E·MO·TION, the 2014 LP that launched her into cult pop star status.






