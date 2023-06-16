Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'





June 25 - Louisville, KT @ Kaiju New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Detroit's eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) returns with the announcement of her new, highly anticipated sophomore album Earthly Delights. Set for release on August 11 via Young Heavy Souls, the project is a love letter to life and its innermost complexities, exploring the constant significance of love in all its forms.Alongside the announcement, Zilched also shared the first look into the album with the single + video, "The Flood." Inspired by the gothic poetry of Edgar Allan Poe and the surrealism of Arthur Rimbaud, the track is a lyrical reflection on self-haunting and misplaced blame. Set against an 80s-inspired jangle-pop riff, à la Cleaners From Venus and The Cure, Drallos' melodic approach to songwriting expertly mediates the tortured aspects of human experience with the utmost tenderness.Drallos says, "I wrote most of the song at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit around the time it had been flooding in the city. Everything felt biblical and significant during that time, which informed the tone of nearly every song on the record." The track is accompanied by a video directed by New York-based filmmaker Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Pavement: "Harness Your Hopes").Zilched is also currently playing a handful of shows in the midwest this month, with dates and tickets available here. Chloe Drallos has been making music as Zilched since the summer of 2017 and, at only 23, has been established as a scion of the underground. In 2020, she released her debut album DOOMPOP, which solidified her conspicuously eclectic, genre-transcendent pop, exposing Drallos' sound to a national audience.Her upcoming record Earthly Delights, for which she recruited indie rock auteur Ian Ruhala (Hala) and producer/programmer Ben Collins (Minihorse), is a testament to the maturation of Drallos' uncompromising creative vision. Rounding out her gothic pop slanted alt-rock with elements of grunge, Earthly Delights is a dazzling display of poetic lyricism as Zilched weaves an intricate tapestry of romantic imagery, metaphor, and religious allegory that softens the blow of her sometimes brutal honesty.Poised between the lure of destruction and the promise of catharsis, the album explores the purgatorial nature of bargaining with an indecisive lover and with oneself. At its heart, Drallos' music is an explosive, ethereal Lynchian dream sequence that embodies the notorious ethos of her hometown in Detroit.Zilched Live Dates:June 15 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits LoungeJune 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Atomic BowlJune 23 - Cincinnati @ The HubJune 24 - Nashville, TN @ Random SampleJune 25 - Louisville, KT @ Kaiju



