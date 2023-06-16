Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/06/2023

Zilched Announces New LP 'Earthly Delights'

Hot Songs Around The World

Kill Bill
SZA
356 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
547 entries in 28 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
450 entries in 25 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
164 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
681 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
504 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
172 entries in 15 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1151 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
183 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
178 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Detroit's eclectic-pop singer-songwriter Zilched (Chloe Drallos) returns with the announcement of her new, highly anticipated sophomore album Earthly Delights. Set for release on August 11 via Young Heavy Souls, the project is a love letter to life and its innermost complexities, exploring the constant significance of love in all its forms.

Alongside the announcement, Zilched also shared the first look into the album with the single + video, "The Flood." Inspired by the gothic poetry of Edgar Allan Poe and the surrealism of Arthur Rimbaud, the track is a lyrical reflection on self-haunting and misplaced blame. Set against an 80s-inspired jangle-pop riff, à la Cleaners From Venus and The Cure, Drallos' melodic approach to songwriting expertly mediates the tortured aspects of human experience with the utmost tenderness.

Drallos says, "I wrote most of the song at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit around the time it had been flooding in the city. Everything felt biblical and significant during that time, which informed the tone of nearly every song on the record." The track is accompanied by a video directed by New York-based filmmaker Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Pavement: "Harness Your Hopes").

Zilched is also currently playing a handful of shows in the midwest this month, with dates and tickets available here.

Chloe Drallos has been making music as Zilched since the summer of 2017 and, at only 23, has been established as a scion of the underground. In 2020, she released her debut album DOOMPOP, which solidified her conspicuously eclectic, genre-transcendent pop, exposing Drallos' sound to a national audience.

Her upcoming record Earthly Delights, for which she recruited indie rock auteur Ian Ruhala (Hala) and producer/programmer Ben Collins (Minihorse), is a testament to the maturation of Drallos' uncompromising creative vision. Rounding out her gothic pop slanted alt-rock with elements of grunge, Earthly Delights is a dazzling display of poetic lyricism as Zilched weaves an intricate tapestry of romantic imagery, metaphor, and religious allegory that softens the blow of her sometimes brutal honesty.

Poised between the lure of destruction and the promise of catharsis, the album explores the purgatorial nature of bargaining with an indecisive lover and with oneself. At its heart, Drallos' music is an explosive, ethereal Lynchian dream sequence that embodies the notorious ethos of her hometown in Detroit.
Zilched Live Dates:

June 15 - Hamtramck, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge
June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Atomic Bowl
June 23 - Cincinnati @ The Hub
June 24 - Nashville, TN @ Random Sample
June 25 - Louisville, KT @ Kaiju






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0148799 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0036728382110596 secs