Gravel Hit No 26 In The US On The SMR Top 50 For Active/Mainstream Rock Radio

As GRAVEL continues to conquer stages and captivate audiences, their debut album, "Let's Do This," serves as a testament to their commitment and talent. With headlining shows, exciting events, and a string of future releases on the horizon, GRAVEL is solidifying its place in rock history as a powerhouse to be reckoned with. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern Colorado-based band GRAVEL is making waves in the rock music scene with their hard-hitting sound and electrifying performances. Their debut album, "Let's Do This," produced by Saving Abel bassist Scott Wilson at Sunshine Studios, has garnered significant attention, and the band is on a mission to captivate listeners across the globe.One of GRAVEL's recent achievements is their hit single " All I Want " climbing to #26 on the SMR Top 50 Mainstream/Active Rock Chart. In just five weeks, they surpassed acts like SAVING ABEL, SKILLET, SEVENDUST, and The SMASHING PUMPKINS, while sharing the chart with Avenged Sevenfold, Foo Fighters, and Metallica holding the top 3 spots. This accomplishment solidifies GRAVEL's rising prominence in the rock music scene.The band's relentless pursuit of excellence is demonstrated through their ongoing 9-month tour with Texas Hippie Coalition. Kicking off in Florida on March 7, 2023, GRAVEL will traverse the United States, delivering their high-energy performances to audiences across the country. Highlights of their tour include Daytona Bike Week, Thunder in the Valley Rally, and the Texas Hippie Coalition Family Reunion at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK.GRAVEL's partnership with Stryker Records has been a game-changer for the band. The groundbreaking deal resulted in the release of their debut album, "Let's Do This," which showcases their unique blend of rock 'n roll. Distributed through Ingrooves, a company owned by Universal Music Group, GRAVEL's music can now be enjoyed on platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.Composed of Troy Kammerdiener on vocals and rhythm guitar, Joseph Vallejos on lead guitar, Patrick Haling on bass guitar, and Philippe Franco on drums, GRAVEL is known for their fuel-injected take on rock 'n roll. Their performances are not just about the music but also about creating a visual spectacle that engages and excites their audience. With memorable riffs, shredding leads, and attention-grabbing hooks, GRAVEL delivers a hard-hitting, aggressive rock 'n roll experience that leaves a lasting impression.The band's impact extends beyond their recordings and performances. They have had the privilege of touring with renowned acts such as Slipknot, Hollywood Vampires, Alice in Chains, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Marilyn Manson, Rise Against, and Korn. They have also shared the stage with fan favorites like Bullet for My Valentine, Skillet, Queensryche, In This Moment, and many more.As GRAVEL continues to conquer stages and captivate audiences, their debut album, "Let's Do This," serves as a testament to their commitment and talent. With headlining shows, exciting events, and a string of future releases on the horizon, GRAVEL is solidifying its place in rock history as a powerhouse to be reckoned with.



