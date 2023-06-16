Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/06/2023

Yung Streetz Giving You Part Of His Soul With Debut Album "Pain Before Fame," Out Now On All DSPs

Yung Streetz Giving You Part Of His Soul With Debut Album "Pain Before Fame," Out Now On All DSPs

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The brand-new album "Pain Before Fame" by Yung Streetz will win over the hearts of hip-hop fans with its masterful blend of old school and new school hip-hop. Streetz's #StreetzOnWednesday series saw the release of multiple singles following the release of his most recent mixtape and EP in the years 21 and 22. Through this series, he brought you a variety of styles and viewpoints on the events in his life as he prepared the release of his new album. As you can feel his grief throughout the album, "Pain Before Fame" is dedicated to his god brother Jalen Daniel & older cousin Gary (Wigg) White, both of whom passed away. He is offering you a piece of his soul through his electrifying analogies and notions.

Yung Streetz has spent the entire year rebranding and focusing on giving you the authentic Yung Streetz."Pain Before Fame" features artists and producers like as Drea, Maxx P, Sincere, GTW Rome, King Hustle, AG Da Genius Child, Drum Dummie, Beat Freak, Streetkings, and more (see complete track list below).If you miss original hip hop but prefer the new mood of hip hop in 2023, "Pain Before Fame" is an album to put in your deck and get the fantastic vibrations you've been yearning for. "Pain Before Fame" is currently available on all digital streaming platforms as of February 22nd the day after one of his home towns most notable holidays Fat Tuesday (Mardi Gras), Ash Wednesday 2023.

Yung Streetz (YS), a New Orleans native, has been writing music since the age of 14, influenced largely by Jay Z and Lil Wayne. Yung Streetz, most known for his raspy voice, has been compared to old school artists such as DMX and Rakim, as well as new school trap artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Nba Youngboy, and others. Since the release of his first mixtape, New Jack, in 2013 with PAID Ent, which was rebranded as Paid Music Group (PMG) in 2020, Yung Streetz's rap career has flourished and grown. He has released four streaming mixtapes and one EP before the release of his first album, "Pain Before Fame". (Yung Streetz).

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ys504
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yungstreetz504
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Paidmusicgroup
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_pPnGvm0Z-T37BXB990Hg
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6VGjPMN1D8tbekZJG1btT9
SoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/ys504






