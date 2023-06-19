Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 19/06/2023

One Point Five Million Streams On Spotify For "I Remember" By Dreadrock

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Released in June 2016, "I Remember" is one of Dreadrock's most successful singles. Months later in February 2017, Dreadrock releases his debut album Rocket Power, including I Remember as one of the tracks getting 75,000 streams a month, over 10,000 played all out in Sweden. This song was produced by Dreadrock.

The single achieved excellent results this year, reaching over 1 million Spotify streamers worldwide, with the United Kingdom and Sweden heavily supporting it.

It was summer in Chicago when the rapper Dreadrock released the music video I Remember in June 2016. The video starts with a family scene, with his mother, who passed away, giving him a recorder as a gift to the sound of "Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth", after this introduction Dreadrock, starts his beat with the best that has brought him here.

On November 30 "I remember" becoming a trend in TikTok reaching over 3000 comments and 230,000 likes after @themepark_madness posted a park scene with this single.
You can see the trend here: https://bit.ly/3Jkoiiz

The song I Remember 2, produced by Dreadrock, was released on January 28, 2022. This was also produced by Dreadrock and is included in their soon-to-be-released album Swervinlanes3.






