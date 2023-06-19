Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/06/2023

Gwen Stefani To Release New Single 'True Babe' On June 23, 2023

Gwen Stefani To Release New Single 'True Babe' On June 23, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
168 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
688 entries in 22 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
360 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
560 entries in 28 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
454 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
507 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
177 entries in 15 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1158 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
184 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
179 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gwen Stefani will release her new single, "True Babe," next Friday, June 23. The release marks Stefani's first solo single in two years, following "Slow Clap" and "Let Me Re-Introduce Myself" in 2021.

Stefani, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, frontwoman for iconic band No Doubt, and multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Stefani currently serves as a coach on the 19th season of the four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series "The Voice."

Three-time Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer, Ryan Tedder, has worked with everyone from Adele to Paul McCartney, Beyonce to Taylor Swift, John Legend to Anitta, to name just a few, in addition to being the founding member, lead singer, writer and producer of the multi-platinum selling band OneRepublic.

As a producer, Ryan has received the GRAMMY(R) Award for "Album of the Year", as a songwriter, Ryan has received the National Music Publishers' Association's Songwriter Icon Award at the NMPA annual meeting, as well as multiple Diamond Awards certified by the RIAA. Ryan is also a producer and mentor on the NBC show, "Songland," which just wrapped its second season.

Tedder and Brent Kutzle, from OneRepublic, most recently worked with Brandon Collins on OneRepublic's Red Rocks show and Collins has worked on orchestrations for Paul McCartney, U2, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048742294311523 secs