Coi Leray Drops New Single 'Run It Up'

As a powerhouse performer in her own right, she has shined at Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza Festival, Governors Ball and more. Still, she keeps pushing forward. The crown belongs to Coi as she unveils her anxiously awaited 2023 full-length album and much more to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum recording artist Coi Leray, has released her new single "Run It Up" via Uptown Records/Republic Records. This single is available on all major streaming platforms."Run It Up" follows "Bops" and " My Body " as Coi's third single from her highly anticipated sophomore album, COI. Coi continues to serve up hit after hit, repeatedly proving her success as a chart-topping artist.2023 is in full force for Coi due to her chart-topping success of her smash hit " Players ", bountiful new music releases, and major festival performances such as Rolling Loud California, Austin City Limits, Summer Jam and more. Coi is also joining the lineups at Jay-Z's Made In America and Kid Cudi's Moon Man's Landing.This year has also seen Coi become the voice of the WNBA's "More Than Game" campaign ahead of their 2023 season and continue to build her resume in the fashion space with her collaboration with FENDI by Marc Jacobs in their highly anticipated Summer Capsule collection.You can also hear Coi on the big screen, with her collaboration with Metro Boomin on their song "Self Love", as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, in theaters now. In addition, Coi has partnered with Meta and KidSuper for the launch of the "It's Your World" campaign in which Coi's music video for her single " Make My Day " featuring David Guetta was illustrated using Meta's VR capabilities. Coi Leray consistently asserts herself as an elite rapper, dynamite vocalist, massive personality, and boundary-breaking superstar without comparison or rival. Born in Boston, raised in New Jersey and based in Los Angeles, the multiplatinum force of nature has captivated without compromise.Projecting her attitude just as loudly as her voice, she has served up a string of anthems from her debut album TRENDSETTER, including the double-platinum "No More Parties," gold-certified "Big Purr (Prrrd)" [feat. Pooh Shiesty], the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit "Blick Blick" [with Nicki Minaj], and the viral "TWINNEM."Coi has also earned her first Billboard Hot 100 Top10 with her highest charting single to date "Players'' landing at #9. It's taking over social media with popular remixes such as "Players (David Guetta Remix)," "Players (DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Remix)," "Players (DJ Saige Remix)," and "Players (DJ Saige Remix)" feat. Busta Rhymes.Together they set TikTok on fire with a staggering 10 billion views and nearly 3 million video creates as the success simultaneously translated to streaming platforms. It's also dominating the radio with three consecutive weeks at #1 on Rhythmic Radio, #1 on Urban Radio, #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, and #6 on Billboard's Radio Chart.Between generating billions of streams and views, she has infiltrated every corner of culture, appearing on XXL's coveted Freshman Class cover, performing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as ABC's Jimmy KimmelLive!, starring as the face of the SKIMS "Cozy Collection" by Kim Kardashian West, and guesting on Slime Language 2, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200.Coi Leray's reach continues to expand thanks to collaborations with everyone from Calvin Harris to K Pop's TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Beyond a slew of magazine covers and nominations at the American Music Awards, BET Awards, and iHeartRadioMusic Awards, to name a few, she has incited critical acclaim from New York Times and Billboard to E! Online and more.As a powerhouse performer in her own right, she has shined at Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza Festival, Governors Ball and more. Still, she keeps pushing forward. The crown belongs to Coi as she unveils her anxiously awaited 2023 full-length album and much more to come.



