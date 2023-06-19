Canadian Rap Star Izzy-S Drops New EP 'Toujours Pas Mort'





Having independently garnered more than 15 million streams, his signing to Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Izzy-S, renowned Montréal rap star, shares his new project today, Toujours pas mort - his first EP since signing with Universal Music. The release includes the brand new single "Risques & Hustle" featuring Connaisseur Ticaso, a lyrical blitz from the two rappers that features wisdom from the streets and a confident promise from Izzy that he will become the next household name from his city.Toujours pas mort, which translates to "Still not dead", speaks to the incredible journey of the Montréal native, from growing up in a tough neighbourhood in St-Michel to becoming a superstar within the Rap Québ scene. He speaks to this in his latest single "À contresens" with Amay Laoni, rapping about his drive to succeed and why he doesn't believe in fairy tales. "You won't understand my addiction when I speak about making millions," he sings on the track. "But you would understand if you grew up in my neighbourhood."In addition to "Risques & Hustle", other new songs on the EP include "Dior", " American Dream ", and "Le plug" featuring Izuku. Toujours pas mort also highlights previously released singles "Mérité" with Shreez, " Jacuzzi ", and "Semelles rouges".The overarching theme of the project is one of perseverance - continuing to push his limits and make new goals for himself. Whether he's promising to spoil his partner with a shopping spree on "Dior", detailing his ambition to live by the beach in " American Dream ", or sending clear messages to his enemies on "Le plug", Izzy-S raises the bar on Toujours pas mort and assures his fans that he's just starting out and his brightest days are on the horizon.The EP arrives following the rapper's performance at last year's Legacy Awards, the first major Canadian award show to celebrate Black Canadian talent. Izzy recently performed at Francos Montréal with Lost and Shreez during their respective sets, and will be performing tonight at the festival with Souldia. On July 20, Izzy-S will perform as part of the Juste Pour Rire festival in Montréal, appearing alongside Koriass, M-Press Live, and many others at the Juste Pour Chill Hip-Hop Haha event. More music and other surprises are on the way from the brilliant rapper before the end of this year.Izzy-S is a Canadian-Haitian hip-hop and rap artist coming from the neighbourhood of St-Michel in Montréal. With his unique style and exceptional back story being deployed in his music, Izzy-S intends to become the first Québécois Black artist to break through internationally.Widely recognized as one of the most exciting voices to emerge from the Rap Québ scene in the last few years, Izzy-S has been featured in The Fader, while HHQC hails him as "one of the best of his generation". He made his acting debut in Oscar-winning director Denis Arcand's acclaimed "La chute de l'Empire Américain" in 2018.Having independently garnered more than 15 million streams, his signing to Universal Music Canada/Maison Barclay Canada marks an exciting new chapter in his already accomplished career. In June 2023, he released his first EP with UMC/MBC, Toujours pas mort, including collaborations with Connaisseur Ticaso, Izuku, and more.



