Moby Shares 'In My Heart' Remixes From Paul Woolford + Carl Cox (Ft. Gregory Porter)





In My



On working with Carl Cox and Paul Woolford, Moby said, "'one of my favorite things is to send multitracks of a song to legendary remixers like Paul and Carl, and then happily listen to the magic they've created'."



Paul Woolford said, "I've been playing Moby's records since the start in 1991 so when he asked me to rework In My



In February Moby launched Resound NYC with In This World featuring Marisha Wallace, which was followed by Walk With Me, featuring Lady Blackbird, Extreme Ways featuring Dougy Mandagi (Temper Trap) and South Side featuring Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs). Other guest vocalists include Margo Timmins and Amythyst Kiah.



In My



Resound NYC is the follow up to Moby's acclaimed album Reprise (May, 2021), which featured guests including Kris Kristofferson, Mark Lanegan, Jim James, and Skylar Grey.



The music pioneer's 20th studio album reflects perhaps the most defining era in Moby's musical life, from his former home and birth place New York City. It was there he began his music career playing in punk rock bands, and dj'ing at underground clubs in and around New York.



After dj'ing and touring live through the 90's, in 1999 Moby's breakthrough album Play became not just a commercial success but a global phenomenon. He had already enjoyed hits with 'Go', 'Feeling So Real', and his version of the 'James Bond Theme', and had been asked to remix everyone from

"Before I discovered punk rock, I grew up with classic rock," says Moby. "My first concert was Yes at Madison



With Resound NYC, Moby reconsiders not just the evolution of his own work, but also a time, a place, and even a transformation in our world:

"When you think of the '90s," he says, "Bill Clinton was President; the rave scene was this utopian, idyllic world; the Soviet Union had ended; climate change was just an idea for a book that Al Gore was going to write. Back then, making music was this celebration of the potential that our world had, that our culture had. And now it's almost a refuge in an at times terrifying and apocalyptic world."



Resound NYC Tracklisting:

In My

Extreme Ways ft. Dougy Mandagi (Temper Trap)

South Side ft. Ricky Wilson

Flower (Find My Baby) ft. Amythyst Kiah

In This World ft. Marisha Wallace

Helpless ft. Margo Timmins,

Signs Of Love

Perfect Life ft. Ricky Wilson

When It's Cold I'd Like To Die ft. P.T. Banks

Slipping Away

Second Cool Hive ft. OUM,

Hyenas

Last Night

Run On ft.

Walk With Me ft. Lady Blackbird



Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist. He has been a vegan and vegan activist for 35 years. He has recently released - and given away for free - his directorial debut Punk Rock Vegan Movie, a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history. Last year Moby launched his new record label always centered at night, with the aim of doing something uncompromising - to make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful, showcasing voices from across the world. Since its inception it has featured collaborations with Gaidaa (transit), José James (ache for), Akemi Fox (fall back), serpentwithfeet (on air) and Aynzli Jones (medusa), with collective streams of over 15m across platforms. 