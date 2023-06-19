Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 19/06/2023

Norah Jones Releases New Song "Can You Believe"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 9-time GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist Norah Jones has been back in the recording studio working on her ninth solo studio album and has shared the new song "Can You Believe" ahead of her Summer European tour. Both wistful and uplifting, "Can You Believe" was co-written by Norah and Leon Michels who produced the song and contributes bass and drums in addition to Norah's vocals, piano, and organ.

Norah returns to European concert stages this Summer for her first tour dates on the continent since 2018. Her July tour will bring Norah to France, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Croatia, Hungary, Austria, Spain, and Portugal, and she returns in November for concerts across the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Norah's full tour updates and routing list, visit norahjones.com.


Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described "moody little record" that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 GRAMMY Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time GRAMMY-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), Day Breaks (2016), Pick Me Up Off The Floor (2020), the live album 'Til We Meet Again (2021), and her holiday album I Dream Of Christmas (2021)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies, El Madmo, and Puss N Boots featuring Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Outkast, and Herbie Hancock. In 2022, Jones launched her podcast Norah Jones Is Playing Along which features candid conversations and impromptu musical collaborations with some her favourite musicians.






