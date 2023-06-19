Donna Lewis & Nora En Pure "I Love You Always Forever (Nora's Version)"





During the summer of 1996, "



"



"International sensation" is an apt description of Nora En Pure as well. The Swiss-South African artist has been enchanting festival audiences throughout 2023, including notable sets at Coachella. With her summer tour in full swing, she has upcoming shows at Tao Beach Las Vegas, Brooklyn Mirage, Space Miami and Day Trip Festival LA, to name a few. Following her first release of 2023, "Spring Embers", the Helvetic Nerd just released her three-track "Wholehearted" EP on Enormous Tunes. 2023 also marks the 10-year anniversary of her breakthrough hit "Come With Me," which has surpassed more than 100 million streams.



In revisiting Donna Lewis' 1996 chart-topping classic, Nora En Pure applies her signature touch. Keeping the essence of the original firmly intact, she builds a gentle arrangement with piano keys and majestic samples before introducing a rolling bassline. Maintaining a timeless atmosphere, this dance-ready alternative will resonate with music lovers and have them singing along within moments of play. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Donna Lewis made history in 1996 with "I Love You Always Forever," her debut single on Atlantic Records. The song was a runaway global hit that year, especially in the U.S., where radio played it more than one million times, a record up to that point. A new remix by acclaimed deep house DJ Nora En Pure arrives today. "I Love You Always Forever (Nora's Version)" is part of the ongoing remix series of the Atlantic75 campaign celebrating 75 years of Atlantic's genre-defying history.During the summer of 1996, " I Love You Always Forever " was all over America. It climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #2, where it stayed for nine weeks, making it one of the longest streaks at #2 in the chart's history. The song spent a total of 41 weeks on the chart and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Top 40 charts for eleven and eight weeks, respectively. The single's success propelled Lewis' debut studio album, Now In A Minute, to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). I Love You Always Forever " was also an international sensation, certified platinum in the U.K., reaching #5 on the Singles Chart. The song was a top 10 smash in more than 15 countries, including Australia, where it was certified platinum, France, Germany, New Zealand, and Norway, where it went gold. Recently, the song has gained new popularity among a younger generation as it trends on TikTok."International sensation" is an apt description of Nora En Pure as well. The Swiss-South African artist has been enchanting festival audiences throughout 2023, including notable sets at Coachella. With her summer tour in full swing, she has upcoming shows at Tao Beach Las Vegas, Brooklyn Mirage, Space Miami and Day Trip Festival LA, to name a few. Following her first release of 2023, "Spring Embers", the Helvetic Nerd just released her three-track "Wholehearted" EP on Enormous Tunes. 2023 also marks the 10-year anniversary of her breakthrough hit "Come With Me," which has surpassed more than 100 million streams.In revisiting Donna Lewis' 1996 chart-topping classic, Nora En Pure applies her signature touch. Keeping the essence of the original firmly intact, she builds a gentle arrangement with piano keys and majestic samples before introducing a rolling bassline. Maintaining a timeless atmosphere, this dance-ready alternative will resonate with music lovers and have them singing along within moments of play.



