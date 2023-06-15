Miami's Palomino Blond Release First New Music Since 2021; Brand New Single "Machine" Out Now!





The result is a darker, more dense and grimier effort than previous offerings. "

"There are a couple of themes in this song...Feeling like the world is changing so much and so quickly that you need to play catch up with it constantly...and then there's also being alone with yourself and all the reflection that comes with it." Carli added.

Coincidence or not?, Acosta also noted, "[the lyrics] 'slip on a surgical mask' were written in 2019, which was really eerie to me after I actually had to start wearing masks due to COVID about a year later. It reminded me of when I was a kid and I used to think I had prophetic dreams - they were really just little coincidences that I'd notice in my dreams that would happen in real life."

"With the help of handful of demos and a killer live show, (Palomino Blond) built up a following and even garnered praise from Iggy Pop, who called them "one of Miami's brightest lights." Sonically speaking, (their) sound is a melding of everything from '90s-kissed alt.rock to goth to shoegaze. All in all, it's a catchy approach that wouldn't sound out of place on modern rock radio right now."- No Echo

"A patchwork of '90s alt-rock influences notably defined by a wailing shoegaze guitar."- Flood

"Palomino Blond should definitely be a band to keep an eye on."- The Alternative

"One of this city's hardest-working bands."- Miami New Times

"...boasts a sound and ethos informed by bands like G.L.O.S.S.—but the big lead guitar, crushing chords and sticky melodies still sound fresh as ever."- Creative Loafing

TOUR DATES:

06/15/23 - Rain Dogs - Jacksonville, FL *

06/16/23 - Tin Roof - Charleston, SC *#

06/20/23 - The Undercroft - Baltimore, MD >

06/21/23 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA >

06/22/23 - Berlin Under A - New York, NY >

06/23/23 - Cantab Lounge - Cambridge, MA >

06/25/23 - The Burlington - Chicago, IL

06/27/23 - The End - Nashville, TN +

06/28/23 - The Firehouse - Birmingham, AL +

06/29/23 - The Handlebar - Pensacola, FL +

07/01/23 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL $

07/02/23 - GRAMPS - Miami, FL ! @

* = Rugh

> = Her New Knife

+ = MOLD!

$ = Cathedral Bells

! = Smelter

@ = Novely

PALOMINO BLOND:

Carli Acosta - Guitar, Vocals

Emma Arevalo - Drums, BG Vocals



Palomino Blond originated in 2018 and immediately developed a reputation as one of the hardest-working bands in Florida, packing house shows and converted warehouses with only a handful of demos to their name. From their humble beginnings in Kendall [a SW Miami suburb's] long tradition of DIY all-ages shows to getting recognized by

floating vocals and brutal riffs built in to three musical acts," also naming it one of the "Best Songs of 2018." The band's carefully crafted guitar-based songs sound as relevant now as they would have been in the 90's, with roots in Grunge, Gothic Rock, Pop-Punk, and Shoegaze.



Early 2019 saw the release of the single and striking video for "Creature Natural" (Directed by Michael Cuartas and Jonathan Cuartas -

Blond is taking Miami by Storm," and calling it one of "The 20 Best Miami Songs of 2019." This organically led to Southeast US supporting shows and tours with



The coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in March 2020, just as the band's 12" Split EP with Las Nubes on BuFu Records was to be released. During the resulting quarantine, original members Raven Nieto (bass) and Jake Karner (drums) exited the band, with close friends



Recording of the album began in late 2019 with the lead single and fan-favorite, "Phoebe."



"..."Phoebe" was the first 'new song' we started playing live after we released our initial batch of demos. It's a favorite of ours and has been in our set for over 2 years by this point, but wasn't finished until 2021 due to the pandemic," says guitarist and vocalist Kyle Fink, (who wants everyone to know

that the song is NOT about indie songstress Phoebe Bridgers). ontheinside was Produced and Mixed by Palomino Blond and Jonathan Nuñez (of Miami heavy legends Torche) and Mastered by Brad Boatright (The Armed, WRONG, Stranger Things Soundtracks) at Audiosiege in Portland, OR.



Acosta points out about Nuñez, "Working with Jon [again] was cool because we got to play guitar through his massive [Nuñez Amplification] amps on a lot of the tracks. He's definitely just as focused as we were on achieving that loud, bass-that-shakes-your-rear-view-mirror type of sound." Other standout tunes on oti include "Stone," which was mixed by Grammy-nominated Producer/Engineer/Editor Alan Armitage (Ginuwine, Boyz II Men, N'Sync.) Carli notes that "Stone

came together in the studio for the most part. It had a post-punk feel at rehearsals, and then it evolved into this big blossoming neo-psych vibe in the studio. It even feels a little country at some points." The dark and building "Lovely," "Is almost through-composed, with very few repeating melodies save for the reprise of the first verse at the end. To me, it's like our Bohemian Rhapsody if Bohemian Rhapsody were 3 minutes long." For the title track, "ontheinside" is the result of the bandmates trusting each other's judgment and building on each other's ideas. Carli re-worked a demo that Kyle wrote and added a new structure and lyrics. Emmy built their drum tracks on the fly during the session, with Peter

helping to layer the drums and synths, which resulted in a propulsive and hypnotic sound that anchors the album and exceeded all of the band members' expectations.



Palomino Blond is currently recording their 2nd album and will self-release their new single, "



Web - www.palominoblond.com

Bandcamp - https://palominoblond.bandcamp.com

Instagram - https://instagram.com/palomino_blond

Facebook - https://facebook.com/palominoblond

Twitter - https://twitter.com/palominoblond

