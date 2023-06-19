Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie And Queens Of The Stone Age Headline September 15-17th At Douglass Park In Chicago





Line-up:



Friday

Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Tegan and Sara, Say Anything, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, I'm Silverstein, Parliament Funkadelic ft.



Saturday

The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake,



Sunday

The Cure, Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Finch, Godspeed You!



Riot Fest has presented nearly 20 years of incredible musical performances, exclusive reunions, and more—including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows, creating unique annual weekend experiences in one of the world's greatest cities. For 2023, along with the return of carnival rides and last year's hugely popular wedding chapel, Logan Arcade will be on hand with free vintage arcade games, hosted by Riot Pop!!. Riot Fest takes place in Douglass Park, a scenic, historic park easily accessible on



Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, The Original Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among many other reunions—a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture. Riot Fest is independently owned and curated with quirky, original attractions; in 2016, it was named #1

www.riotfest.org CHICAGO, IL. Top40 Charts) Riot Fest announces the single-day lineups for 2023, featuring headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites (full list below). 1-Day, 2- Day and 3-Day Tickets are on sale now. https://t.co/BdIApfuA5yLine-up:FridayFoo Fighters, Turnstile, Tegan and Sara, Say Anything, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, The Interrupters, Bayside, Ani DiFranco, I'm Silverstein, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Code Orange, Fake Names, Quicksand, The Wrecks, Hawthorne Heights, Braid, Yard Act, Screaming Females, Sludgeworth, Quasi, Just Friends, Bearings, Pinkshift, Olivia Jean, Calva Louise, The Aquadolls, FEA, The Bobby Lees, Young CultureSaturdayThe Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs, Death Grips, 070 Shake, Viagra Boys, PUP, Sleep Token, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Nothing,Nowhere., White Reaper, Eshu Tune, Enter Shikari, Bowling for Soup, Spitalfield, Jehnny Beth, Drain, Snapcase, The Exploited, Plosivs, Steve Ignorant Band/Crass, Warpaint, High Vis, Rival Schools, Corey Feldman, Enola Gay, Casyette, Pool Kids, CK Vassi, Total ChaosSundayThe Cure, Mars Volta, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Flogging Molly, Finch, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S. Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, Balance and Composure, Thursday, H2O, The Bronx, Microwave, Oso Oso, Origami Angel, The Black Angels, Nothing, Caroline Rose, Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Earth Crisis, Empire State Bastard, Fleshwater, Fade 'em AllRiot Fest has presented nearly 20 years of incredible musical performances, exclusive reunions, and more—including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows, creating unique annual weekend experiences in one of the world's greatest cities. For 2023, along with the return of carnival rides and last year's hugely popular wedding chapel, Logan Arcade will be on hand with free vintage arcade games, hosted by Riot Pop!!. Riot Fest takes place in Douglass Park, a scenic, historic park easily accessible on Chicago train and bus lines. In addition to Riot Fest's music, rides and other attractions, Douglass Park is surrounded by diverse neighborhoods rich in culture, excellent food and drink options and more.Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, The Original Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among many other reunions—a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture. Riot Fest is independently owned and curated with quirky, original attractions; in 2016, it was named #1 Music Festival by USA Today twice, and in 2021 it was voted Best Music Festival in a poll for Chicago Reader. In addition to the festival, Riot Fest promotes shows year-round at a myriad of music venues across Chicago.www.riotfest.org



