Ed Sheeran Named UK's Most Played Artist For The Sixth Time In Eight Years



PPL licenses the use of recorded music on radio, TV and in public places in the UK and receives extensive airplay reporting from broadcasters and public performance venues. It uses the information to help ensure that performers and recording rightsholders are paid when their music is used. PPL's Most Played charts, which are produced annually using this exclusive data, offer a unique perspective on the way recorded music is used by broadcasters and businesses across the UK.



This is Ed Sheeran's sixth Most Played Artists chart-topping appearance in the last eight years, continuing a dominant run which stretches back to 2015. Only Dua Lipa's success in 2020 has prevented him from a clean sweep of every year since 2017. The Suffolk-based singer-songwriter made his first appearance in the top five of a Most Played Artists chart in 2012 - the year he released his landmark + album. His 2022 success reflects the overwhelming popularity of his 2021 album = as well as the enduring appeal of his back catalogue of hits.



Few other artists can come close to Ed Sheeran's multi-year success in PPL's annual Most Played Artists chartsin recent years. Only Coldplay, who are making their ninth appearance in the top 10 this year, remain from Sheeran's first appearance in the Most Played Artists chart in 2012.



This year marks the first time that both



This year's results reaffirm the strength of the British music industry's creative output, with UK artists dominating the top 10 of the Most Played Artists chart. Eight of the artists - Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Elton John,



Most Played Artists in 2022:

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Dua Lipa

3.

4. Harry Styles

5. Elton John

6.

7. Coldplay

8. Calvin Harris

9. Becky Hill

10. Taylor Swift



Ed Sheeran, 2022's Most Played Artist, said: "Thanks to everyone who continues to listen to and enjoy my music. I never take it for granted x"



The Most Played Song of the year in the UK was Harry Styles' As It Was, seeing off a challenge from Lizzo's smash hit, About Damn Time. Harry's vulnerable vocal and an earworm synth hook delivered a worldwide hit, making it to number one in the national singles charts in 39 countries including the UK, USA, and Germany. This marks the second time that Harry has featured on the Most Played Song chart, having come fifth in 2020 with Adore You.



Most Played Songs in 2022:

1. As It Was by Harry Styles

2. About Damn Time by Lizzo

3. Where Did You Go? by

4. Cold

5. Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by

6. Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott

7. Green Green Grass by

8. Overpass Graffiti by Ed Sheeran

9. Shivers by Ed Sheeran

10. Crazy What Love Can Do by





"Ed's unparalleled run at the top of our Most Played Artists charts is testament to his enduring popularity, longevity, and exceptional talent. Many congratulations to him and his team. Harry's soaraway success reflects his hard work and consistent ability to write and perform songs that resonate the world over.

