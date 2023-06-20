Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 20/06/2023

Brad Mehldau's 'Largo' Now Available On Vinyl For First Time

Brad Mehldau's 'Largo' Now Available On Vinyl For First Time

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brad Mehldau's acclaimed 2002 Jon Brion-produced album Largo, which turned 20 last year, receives its first-ever vinyl release, on Nonesuch Records today. The 2LP black vinyl edition is available here. Mehldau experiments with electronic instrumentation on this set of original and borrowed tunes, including Radiohead's "Paranoid Android" and The Beatles' "Dear Prudence" and "Mother Nature's Son." "Gorgeous and brilliant," raved the Boston Globe. "Mehldau has crafted a new-jazz soundscape that bursts with pop smarts."
You can take a quick look inside in this unboxing video:



On Largo, Mehldau, playing pianos, synths, and vibes, is joined by Larry Grenadier, Darek "Oles" Oleszkiewicz, and Justin Meldal-Johnson on bass; Matt Chamberlain, Jorge Rossy, and Jim Keltner on drums; Victor Indrizzo on drums and percussion; and producer Brion on guitar, guitar synth, and piano percussion.






