The Idol Episode 3 (Music From The HBO Original Series) With The Weeknd & Moses Sumney

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The HBO Original series THE IDOL debuts new episodes Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max.

Starring Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, the series is co-created by Sam Levinson (HBO's "Euphoria"), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. It is executive produced by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert for BRON, and Sara E. White, and produced in partnership with A24. For updates on the show, follow @theidol on Instagram.

TRACK LIST:
The Weeknd - A Lesser Man
Written by Abel Tesfaye, Mike Dean & Sam Levinson. Produced by The Weeknd & Mike Dean

The Weeknd - Take Me Back
WRITTEN BY: Abel Tesfaye, Mike Dean & Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville. Produced by The Weeknd & Mike Dean

Moses Sumney - Get It B4
WRITTEN BY: Moses Sumney, Roman GianArthur & Jarett Goodly. PRODUCED BY: Moses Sumney, Roman GianArthur & Sensei Bueno






