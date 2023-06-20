Renee Rapp Announces Snow Hard Feelings Tour Kicking Off This Fall





The Snow Hard Feelings Tour will include stops at iconic venues across the country including The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and Terminal 5 in New York. Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, June 23rd. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Reneé's UK, Canadian and select US shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 20 at 9am local time through Thursday, June 22 at 10pm local time.

A ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, June 21st at 9:00AM local time. Find a full list of upcoming dates below.



Reneé Rapp Snow Hard Feelings Tour:

















October 2, 2023 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

October 5, 2023 Vancouver, BC Queen

October 6, 2023 Portland, WA Roseland Theater

October 7, 2023 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

October 10, 2023 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

October 11, 2023 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 13, 2023 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old

October 14, 2023 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

October 16, 2023 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

October 17, 2023 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

October 18, 2023 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

October 21, 2023 Montreal, QC MTELUS

October 22, 2023 Toronto, ON HISTORY

October 24, 2023 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

October 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

October 27, 2023 Washington, DC The Anthem

October 28, 2023 Boston, MA Roadrunner

October 30, 2023 New York, NY Terminal 5

November 2, 2023 Brooklyn, NY Avant Gardner - Great Hall



Today's announcement arrives fresh on the heels of the "Snow Angel" track release, a first taste of what's to come in Rapp's new era of music. "Snow Angel", which marks the first single from her upcoming debut album, captures Rapp's poignant ability to spin painful memories into songs meant to soundtrack her journey toward inner strength — a thread that holds her impressive discography together. A delicately played piano immediately draws listeners in and lays the foundation for Rapp's gripping vocals. "First to arrive, last to leave / What's misery without company?" she sings in the opening verse, describing the difficulty in keeping up appearances when she's hurting internally. "I'll make it through the winter if it kills me / I can make it faster if I hurry / An angel in the snow until I'm worthy / But if it kills me, I tried." Rapp's vulnerable admissions are punctuated by swelling instrumentals as the song progresses. Finally, the track reaches an impressive crescendo mimicking the contrast of emotional highs and lows via musical composition. Listen to "Snow Angel" at all digital retailers HERE.



