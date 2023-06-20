The Marvelous Melba Moore Unveils Her New Single "It Seems To Hang On"





"It Seems To Hang On" will be available on streaming/downloading platforms on Friday, June 23rd, 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riding high on the success of her latest album, " Imagine ", as well as solid media appearances on radio and television, The Marvelous Tony Award/R&B Legend Ms. Melba Moore will release her new single on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, "It Seems To Hang On", via The Gallery Entertainment/Orpheus Enterprises label. The song will be added as a bonus track to the " Imagine " album.Written and first recorded by the team of Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson in 1978 (the duo's first Billboard R&B chart topper and Top 40 hit as performers), Ms. Moore offers a fresh, new take on the soul classic - which she feels that fans of both the original and her followers will enjoy.Ms. Moore dedicates "It Seems To Hang On" to both her legion of fans as well as the song's composers, the songstress' longtime colleagues and friends. "I recorded this classic as a way to honor my fans as well as two very special people - Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson - who opened up so many doors of opportunities for me.""It Seems To Hang On" will be available on streaming/downloading platforms on Friday, June 23rd, 2023.



