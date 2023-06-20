Brandi Carlile & Friends To Perform At The Hollywood Bowl In October

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile
will perform a special show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl alongside surprise guests on Saturday, October 14.
Tickets for the show go on-sale next Friday, June 23 at 10:00am PT. Carlile's official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special early access to tickets, with presale registration open now. Full details can be found here.
Citi is the official card for the Hollywood Bowl show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning this Tuesday, June 20 at 12:00pm PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.
The newly confirmed show adds to yet another triumphant year for Carlile, who held her once-in-a-lifetime "Echoes Through The Canyon" event this past weekend, which included Carlile's annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison
Russell, The Highwomen
with special guest Tanya
Tucker and Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam," where Mitchell was joined on stage by Carlile, Mumford, Russell, Celisse, Annie
Lennox, Lucius, Sarah
McLachlan, Blake
Mills and Wendy & Lisa.
Of the "Joni Jam," The New York Times declared, "To call the show miraculous does not feel like hyperbole…It was inspiring to behold," while Pitchfork called it a "breathtaking three-hour spectacle."
Carlile recently released a new rendition of "Home"—made famous by Diana Ross
in 1978's The Wiz—which was featured in penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season three. The new song is the latest studio work from Carlile, who has also produced acclaimed projects such as Brandy
Clark's new self-titled album and Tanya
Tucker's Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell's forthcoming new album, Joni Mitchell
At Newport (out July 28).
Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music's most respected voices. Adding to her celebrated career, Carlile's acclaimed album, In These Silent Days, earned her three awards at this year's GRAMMYs—Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses") and Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses"). Following the release of In These Silent Days, Carlile released her self-produced In The Canyon Haze this past fall, a deluxe edition of the album featuring Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each track, plus a rendition of David
Bowie's "Space Oddity."
Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with Joni Mitchell, Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya
Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Brandy
Clark and more, has been awarded Billboard's Women In Music
"Trailblazer Award," CMT's Next Women of Country "Impact Award" and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music
Association.
On top of being a musician and author of the #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), Carlile remains committed to social activism and advocacy. Together with the Hanseroth twins, Carlile founded the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice
and more. To date, they have raised over $4 million for grassroots causes.
Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.
BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:
June 24-25-Vienna, VA-Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
July 24-Toronto, ON-Rogers Centre*
July 9-Marshfield, MA-Levitate Music
Festival
July 21-Brookville, NY-Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+
July 22-Brookville, NY-Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+
July 24-Toronto, ON-Rogers Centre*
July 26-Cincinnati, OH-Great American Ball Park*
August 3-New York, NY-Citi Field*
August 4-Selbyville, DE-Freeman Arts Pavilion+
August 5-Pittsburgh, PA-PNC Park*
August 16-Detroit, MI-Comerica Park*
August 17-Madison, WI-Breese Stevens
Field#
August 19-Fargo, ND-Fargodome*
August 21-Omaha, NE-Charles Schwab Field*
August 27-St. Louis, MO-Evolution Festival
August 29-St. Paul, MN-Minnesota State
Fair^
August 31-Highland Park, IL-Ravinia Festival#
September
1-Interlochen, MI-Kresge Auditorium
September
8-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September
9-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September
14-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September
16-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music
Center‡
September
18-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park*
September
19-Philadelphia, PA-Citizens Bank Park*
September
22-Nashville, TN-Geodis Park*
September
23-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater†
September
25-San Antonio, TX-Alamodome*
September
27-Houston, TX-Minute Maid Park*
September
29-Dallas, TX-Globe Life Field*
October 3-San Diego, CA-Snapdragon Stadium*
October 7-Las Vegas, NV-Allegiant Stadium*
October 9-Phoenix, AZ-Chase Field*
October 14-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl**
*with P!NK
+special solo show
#with special guest Brandy
Clark
^with special guest Wynonna
Judd
‡with special guest Katie Pruitt
†with special guest Tanya
Tucker
**Brandi Carlile & Friends.