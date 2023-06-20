Kangdaniel Drops Fourth Mini-album 'Realiez'



REALIEZ is out now via all digital and streaming platforms. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising K-Pop superstar KANGDANIEL released his highly anticipated 4th mini album "REALIEZ", via all digital and streaming platforms.The concept album includes KANGDANIEL's recent single " Wasteland " which was co-written by KANGDANIEL and was released with an amazing cinematic video teaser reminiscent of popular Mad Max franchise. KANGDANIEL also released a music video for the second track on the album, "SOS".The story of REALIEZ takes place in a dystopian world, outlining the concept of what may happen when the world we firmly believed in collides with a new truth. The album illustrates uncovering lies, leading to exquisite storytelling and demonstrating KANGDANIEL's immense talent as an artist and creative force.Releasing alongside incredible visuals, the concept album is an attempt that is rarely found in the current musical landscape, symbolizing the evolution of music albums and KANGDANIEL. In a world where the boundary between truth and lies is ambiguous, KANGDANIEL is determined to protect himself completely.KANGDANIEL recently completed his incredibly successful FIRST PARADE World Tour which took place in North America and Europe earlier this year, and was in support of a repackaged version of his May 2022 release, The Story.Due to the enormous success of the tour, KANGDANIEL is now gearing up to play two encore shows at Korea University's Hwajeong Tiger Dome on July 1-2. KANGDANIEL is also set to perform at the upcoming 'K-pop Stars Festival', set to take place in Poland.REALIEZ is out now via all digital and streaming platforms.



