Lizzo Launches Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign With Propeller

Founded by Joseph Deitch in 2019, the Elevate Prize Foundation is a global non-profit on a mission to Make Good Famous. To ensure lasting impact, the organization is committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers, creating a fanbase for good, and inspiring action on an international scale. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global superstar Lizzo announces the details of her Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign with Propeller, a digital marketing platform at the intersection of culture and social impact designed to help nonprofits connect with this next generation of supporters.After a hugely successful 2022 Propeller campaign that saw Lizzo's fans take over 100,000 actions and raise nearly $125,000 on behalf of Black-led grassroots organizations and Planned Parenthood, Lizzo is asking her fans to support five non-profit organizations close to her heart: Black Girls Smile, Sphinx Music, Marsha P Johnson Institute, University of Houston, and Save Our Sisters United. By doing so, fans enter to win two VIP weekend passes to Japan's Fuji Rock Festival '23 to see her perform live, along with round-trip travel and accommodations.In addition to encouraging her fans to support these organizations through the campaign with Propeller, Lizzo was recently honored with The Elevate Prize Foundation's Elevate Prize Catalyst Award in recognition of her commitment to social justice, driving positive change, and using her platform to amplify the work of other activists. She was awarded $250,000, and is donating the entirety of the prize to the five non-profit organizations involved in this campaign. Lizzo on the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback Campaign:"As a proud Houstonian, it has been an honor to be able to celebrate Juneteenth in a real way by giving back to Black businesses and organizations. For the past three years, thanks to your donations and participation, we've been able to bless so many people with much needed resources. On this fourth year, we are doing it bigger and better than ever before!"This year we are once again raising money with Propeller, where you can win an all-expenses paid trip to see me perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan. However, I am also the proud recipient of the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and that means I have $250,000 to give to any cause I choose, and I'm choosing the Juneteenth Giveback. Every day this week I'm giving $50,000 away to a grassroots black non-profit or organization, some of which highlight our trans family because we aren't free until we're all free.""Lizzo is a shining example of a superstar who authentically uses her platform for good," says Propeller Founder & CEO Brandon Deroche. "Propeller is honored to partner with her again on her Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback. The fact that she is not only doing such an exciting campaign with us, but also donating the entirety of her Elevate Prize Catalyst Award to the non-profit organizations involved, is a true testament to her dedication to activism.""We are thrilled to support Lizzo in shining a light on these remarkable organizations, each of which are perpetuating a message of racial justice and equality," said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of The Elevate Prize Foundation. "Lizzo never ceases to use her powerful platform to lift up others - a true embodiment of what the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award is all about."Propeller is a digital marketing platform at the intersection of culture and social impact designed to help nonprofits connect with this next generation of supporters. By pairing non-profit organizations with artists, festivals, events, and cultural figures, Propeller creates marketing campaigns that incentivize activism by rewarding cause-related actions with free concert tickets, exclusive experiences, access to fans' favorite musicians, and more.The result is a model that shows the music and entertainment industry that giving back is not just good for the world, but can also be lucrative and good for their bottom line. The company has 1.5 million registered users, raised $6 million dollars, has 8.5 million actions, and scored some of its biggest artist tour partnerships to date.With a wide variety of non-profit partners including Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, MAPS, NRDC and more, Propeller offers unique experiences that benefit organizations within the landscape of reproductive rights, mental health, climate change, psychedelics education, racial justice, LGBTQ+ equality, and more.In addition to Lizzo's Juneteenth Giveback, Propeller's campaign partners include Justin Bieber, Bryan Cranston, Tenacious D., Aly and AJ, The National, boygenius, The Black Keys, Sofi Tucker, Demi Lovato, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and more.About The Elevate Prize FoundationFounded by Joseph Deitch in 2019, the Elevate Prize Foundation is a global non-profit on a mission to Make Good Famous. To ensure lasting impact, the organization is committed to bringing visibility to the work of changemakers, creating a fanbase for good, and inspiring action on an international scale.



