Tech N9ne To Release New Album 'Bliss' In July 2023

Ultimately though, BLISS ushers in another era of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just in time for Father's Day this weekend, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne teams up with RMR for a brand new single and music video entitled "Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought)" out today via his Strange Music label. The track notably marks the first collaboration between these two mavericks.Most importantly, it bulldozes the way for the arrival of Tech's anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, out July 14, 2023.Over airy cinematic production, this anthem finds Tech dispensing priceless wisdom packed inside of his unmatched dexterous and dynamic flow. He assures, "Their fing failures don't apply to you. Your life experiences are tried-and-true," issues a potentially life-saving warning, "Just mind your business unless someone's hurt," and gives more life advice to the next generation, "No social media flexing money phone."Meanwhile, enigmatic masked alternative insurgent RMR takes the mic for an entrancing hook as he repeats, "Listen now and tell your sons." In the action-packed visual, they pull up to a club in Kansas City for a packed show, leaving hastily with the bag in a flurry of exhaust and flying hundred dollar bills!Tech says of the track, "WE SHOT THIS VID FROM 4PM TILL 2AM AND I'M SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THE FANS THAT STAYED FOR THE DURATION FOR THE SHOTS WE NEEDED AND HOW FULL OF LIGHT AND LIFE THAT RMR HAD THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE PROCESS OF THIS FATHA FIG YA PRODUCTION. L9VE AND RESPECT TO ALL INVOLVED."Celebrate your "Fatha Fig Ya" with Tech and RMR!Recently, he turned up with the one-two punch of the hummable "Things I Like" and immersive "3D." In addition to looks from HipHopDX, YoRaps! and others, a recent Op-Ed in The Kansas City Star by Toriano Porter stressed Tech's importance to his hometown and went as far as to proclaim, "He was born and raised here, and should have a day named in his honor."BLISS will be Tech's first full-length LP since the 2021 blockbuster ASIN9NE, which posted up nearly half-a-billion streams and touted his most ubiquitous hit yet " Face Off " [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson].Tracing an unbelievable and undeniable trip, BLISS might just be Tech's most personal body of work yet. On the opener "Badge Of Honor," he pulls focus towards his formative years with a fascinating and unpredictable story worthy of the big screen. It will undoubtedly be a major treat for longtime Tech and Strange Music fans too!Meanwhile, "Knock" pops off as a head-spinning lyrical masterclass held by Tech, Conway the Machine, and X-Raided. Elsewhere, Joey Cool and King Iso pull up into the verbal crossfire on "Wess Paul Bennett."Then, there's "Red Aura," which Durand Bernarr and Qveen Herby accent with intimate nuance. The project concludes with the captivating climax of "2 Happy" [feat. NNUTTHOWZE - Zkeircrow & Phlague The Grimstress] and the pensive finale "Got What I Wanted" [feat. Navé Monjo]. With a multifaceted vision, it pulls listeners deeper into Strangeland than ever before. Check out the full tracklisting below.Ultimately though, BLISS ushers in another era of Tech N9ne and Strange. He has beyond leveled up. He's ascended to a new stratosphere altogether where anything is possible—as he's proven time and time again.



