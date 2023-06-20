Corinne Bailey Rae To Release New Album 'Black Rainbows' In September 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae
confirms her years-in-the-making Black
Rainbows project. Inspired by the objects and artworks collected by Theaster Gates at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, the work includes a collection of songs, a book Refraction/Reflection of the Arts Bank photographed by Koto Bolofo, live performances, visuals, lectures and exhibitions—a bold move from her previous work. The album Black
Rainbows is due for release September
15 via Thirty Tigers.
The first single, 'New York Transit Queen', which The Observer have described as "an exciting post-punk glam thrash… like Santigold
dismantling Blur's Song 2" is out now.
"I knew when I walked through those doors that my life had changed forever," says Bailey Rae. "Engaging with these archives and encountering Theaster Gates and his practice has changed how I think about myself as an artist and what the possibilities of my work can be. This music has come through seeing. Seeing has been like hearing, for me. While I was looking, songs/sounds appeared."
Wide ranging in its themes, Black
Rainbows' subjects are drawn from encounters with objects in the Arts Bank, a curated collection of Black
archives comprising books, sculpture, records, furniture and problematic objects from America's past.
From the rock hewn churches of Ethiopia to the journeys of Black
Pioneers westward, from Miss New York Transit 1957 to how the sunset appears from Harriet Jacobs' loophole, Black
Rainbows explores Black
femininity, Spell Work, Inner Space/Outer Space, time collapse, ancestors and music as a vessel for transcendence.
In continued homage to African American art, Bailey Rae chose Amanda
Williams and Koto Bolofo for the art direction and photography, respectively, of the project. Amanda
Williams was recently honored as a 2022 Macarthur Fellow, with her work exhibited at highly acclaimed museums across the country notably New York's Museum of Modern
Art and Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art.
In similar excellence, Koto Bolofo was awarded the 2022 Lucie Award for Achievement in Advertising in Photography, with his editorials featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ and many others.
In celebration of the new project, Bailey Rae is performing select shows across the US this autumn, with a number of shows in Spain and three very special performances in London's Ladbroke Hall at the end of October.
CORINNE BAILEY RAE LIVE:
September
5—Long Island, NY—Staller Center for the Arts @ Stony Brook University
September
6—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
September
8—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts
September
9—New Haven, CT—Schwarzman Center at Yale University
September
10—New York, NY—The National
Jazz Museum in Harlem
September
12—Cincinnati, OH—Memorial Hall
September
14—Chicago, IL—Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at University of Chicago
September
17—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater
September
19—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music
Hall
September
20—Durham, NC—Carolina Theatre
September
22—Sugar Hill, GA—The Eagle Theater at Sugar Hill
September
24—Birmingham, AL—Alys Stephens Center at University of Alabama
September
26—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theater
September
29—Austin, TX—The Paramount Theatre
October 1—Houston, TX—Stafford Centre
October 3—Dallas, TX—Texas Theatre
October 5—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic Performing Arts Center
October 7—Marfa, TX—Saint George
Hall
UK / SPAIN TOUR DATES:
October 25—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall
October 26—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall
October 28—London, UK—Ladbroke Hall
October 31—Madrid, Spain—Teatro Pavón
November 1—Barcelona, Spain—Studio P62
November 3—Seville, Spain—Cartuja Centre