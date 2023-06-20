Lakeshore Records Set To Release Blood Hive 2 Original Score From The TV Series Yellowjackets





"In preparation for season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS we wrote a fistful of new themes - and reimagined a few from season 1 - that we thought were fittingly haunting and harrowing, given where the story seemed to be headed, note Waronker and Wedren. "Little did we know that the show's creators were going to double (and triple, and quadruple) down on the darkness in ways we couldn't have imagined, and those themes became the germs of what you hear on Blood Hive 2. We hope the melodies, voices, scrapes, grinds and howling sounds sneak into your dreams and never let go!"



Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our



Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee



Track List:

01. Snarly

02. Crash

03. CuXt Leader

04. Mink Trees

05. Bloody

06. No Reason

07. Postmortem

08. How Did You Survive?

09. Steve Meets Biscuit

10. Fork Meets Flesh

11. Love You Too

12. Ceremonial

13. What You're Hungry For

14. What's Good for Baby

15. Javi's Gone

16. Lottie's Presence

17. What She Would Have Wanted

18. Here for My Minivan / Sweaty When You Kill Them

19. There Is No Safe

20. Taisa's Troubles / Change for Gas

21. Making a Map

22.

23. Happy Wife, Happy Life

24. Lottie's Morning Thing

25. The

26 Strawberries

27. Javi's Friend-I Hear The Wind

28. We Weren't Alone Out There-Darkness in Us

29. Definitely Keep Pushing

30. We Need to Feed

31. Fish Out of Water

32. Mother's Milk

33. A Nutritional Baby

34. Death Lullabye

35. Can't Have Another Death on My Hands

36. Sharing Shack

37. I Have Information

38.

39. Javi

40. Dr. Brand

41. Forgiveness / In My Place

42. Prey Before You Eat

43. Backstabber

44. Killed My Best Friend

45. How Could It Not Have Been?

Purchase / Stream: https://lnk.to/Yellowjackets2







With its eccentric song structures and complex time signatures, Shudder to Think would prove a significant influence on math rock, post-hardcore, and emo - at the same time making fans of diverse luminaries spanning



From 2005's Lapland (Team Love) to 2017's Adult Desire (his own Pink Ape label), Wedren has released a series of solo albums and related collaborative projects. At the same time, Wedren's music has become an essential part of some of film and television's most popular and lauded shows. Beginning with the soundtracks for the late-'90s films High Art and First Love, Last Rites along with his Shudder to Think bandmates, Craig's composing resume has gone on to include extensively working with directors Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and



In recent years, Wedren's endlessly creative spirit has also seen him release Adult Desire 360--a VR app comprised of 360° panoramic music videos featuring songs from his album Adult Desire; share the limited edition hard-bound book My '90s, featuring photos he took on his Polaroid Spectra in the 1990s and early 2000's that documented his late nights and early mornings on the road with Shudder to Think and time with friends including Fugazi, Smashing Pumpkins,



Anna Waronker is a composer, songwriter, singer and artist. Well known as the front woman and songwriter for the Los Angeles based band that dog., Anna has taken her unique melodic and harmonic sensibility and personal lyrical wit into composing for film and television.



Notable scores and soundtracks include the limited series adaptation of Tegan & Sara's best-selling memoir, High School (FreeVee), Shrill (Hulu) with whom she co-composed with



Anna has also worked in theater as a composer penning the music, book and lyrics with



As a singer, performer and recording artist, Anna has produced and released two solo albums and four albums with that dog., most recently the critically acclaimed Old LP (UMe) in 2019.



Recently, Anna has been busy working on the third season of Call Me Kat (Fox) and the young adult mystery School Spirits (Paramount+). Anna is currently working on the second season of the Emmy nominated and Critic's Choice winner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lakeshore Records has announced the release of Blood Hive 2 Original Score from the TV series YELLOWJACKETS digitally on June 16. The album again features music by Craig Wedren, frontman for D.C.-based seminal post-hardcore band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of indie pop icons that dog., who have returned with another highly acclaimed sinister score that enhances the horror and epitomizes the sound of the show's time period. ​​An Emmy-nominated SHOWTIME original series, YELLOWJACKETS season two is currently available on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers."In preparation for season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS we wrote a fistful of new themes - and reimagined a few from season 1 - that we thought were fittingly haunting and harrowing, given where the story seemed to be headed, note Waronker and Wedren. "Little did we know that the show's creators were going to double (and triple, and quadruple) down on the darkness in ways we couldn't have imagined, and those themes became the germs of what you hear on Blood Hive 2. We hope the melodies, voices, scrapes, grinds and howling sounds sneak into your dreams and never let go!"Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness— and the haunting memories of it in the present— our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are— and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc. Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves (Locke & Key). YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot. YELLOWJACKETS is produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne).Track List:01. Snarly02. Crash03. CuXt Leader04. Mink Trees05. Bloody Honey Hands06. No Reason07. Postmortem08. How Did You Survive?09. Steve Meets Biscuit10. Fork Meets Flesh11. Love You Too12. Ceremonial Drums / Buried Alive13. What You're Hungry For14. What's Good for Baby15. Javi's Gone16. Lottie's Presence17. What She Would Have Wanted18. Here for My Minivan / Sweaty When You Kill Them19. There Is No Safe20. Taisa's Troubles / Change for Gas21. Making a Map22. Queen of Blood23. Happy Wife, Happy Life24. Lottie's Morning Thing25. The Black Box / Not My Bestie26 Strawberries27. Javi's Friend-I Hear The Wind28. We Weren't Alone Out There-Darkness in Us29. Definitely Keep Pushing30. We Need to Feed31. Fish Out of Water32. Mother's Milk33. A Nutritional Baby34. Death Lullabye35. Can't Have Another Death on My Hands36. Sharing Shack37. I Have Information38. Queen of Hearts39. Javi40. Dr. Brand41. Forgiveness / In My Place42. Prey Before You Eat43. Backstabber44. Killed My Best Friend45. How Could It Not Have Been?Purchase / Stream: https://lnk.to/Yellowjackets2 Craig Wedren first gained notice as the dynamic, multi-octave-wielding frontman of Shudder to Think - one of the first Washington, D.C. bands to make the transition from the revered Dischord punk label to the majors during the grunge era. Indeed, Vanity Fair called Wedren "the Freddie Mercury of Dischord."With its eccentric song structures and complex time signatures, Shudder to Think would prove a significant influence on math rock, post-hardcore, and emo - at the same time making fans of diverse luminaries spanning Jeff Buckley to Deftones to Cursive. The likes of Incubus and Pearl Jam have also been known to cover Shudder to Think in their live shows. As Shudder to Think wound down in the late-'90s, Wedren began to pursue new, vital sonic avenues of his own.From 2005's Lapland (Team Love) to 2017's Adult Desire (his own Pink Ape label), Wedren has released a series of solo albums and related collaborative projects. At the same time, Wedren's music has become an essential part of some of film and television's most popular and lauded shows. Beginning with the soundtracks for the late-'90s films High Art and First Love, Last Rites along with his Shudder to Think bandmates, Craig's composing resume has gone on to include extensively working with directors Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and David Wain (Role Models, Wet Hot American Summer). Wedren would go on to create evocative, decidedly contemporary scores for cultural-touchstone films and television series including The School of Rock, Laurel Canyon, Reno 911!, GLOW (Netflix), Fresh Off the Boat (ABC), Shrill (Hulu), New Amsterdam (NBC) and, most recently, the wildly popular Showtime® series YELLOWJACKETS.In recent years, Wedren's endlessly creative spirit has also seen him release Adult Desire 360--a VR app comprised of 360° panoramic music videos featuring songs from his album Adult Desire; share the limited edition hard-bound book My '90s, featuring photos he took on his Polaroid Spectra in the 1990s and early 2000's that documented his late nights and early mornings on the road with Shudder to Think and time with friends including Fugazi, Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, members of The State and more; and Sabbath Sessions, his multi-episode podcast featuring musical meditations that represent his first explorations of ambient choral music, where Wedren's technique of sampling and looping his famously elastic voice results in a unique kind of sound bath.Anna Waronker is a composer, songwriter, singer and artist. Well known as the front woman and songwriter for the Los Angeles based band that dog., Anna has taken her unique melodic and harmonic sensibility and personal lyrical wit into composing for film and television.Notable scores and soundtracks include the limited series adaptation of Tegan & Sara's best-selling memoir, High School (FreeVee), Shrill (Hulu) with whom she co-composed with Craig Wedren, I Love That For You (Paramount+ with Showtime®), the animated series Harriet The Spy (Apple), the cult classic Josie And The Pussycats, Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, and many more.Anna has also worked in theater as a composer penning the music, book and lyrics with Charlotte Caffey (Go-Go's) for Lovelace A Rock Opera (The Hayworth Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and songs and score for a musical adaptation of Hit The Wall and Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (Los Angeles LGBT Center/Davidson/Valentini Theatre).As a singer, performer and recording artist, Anna has produced and released two solo albums and four albums with that dog., most recently the critically acclaimed Old LP (UMe) in 2019.Recently, Anna has been busy working on the third season of Call Me Kat (Fox) and the young adult mystery School Spirits (Paramount+). Anna is currently working on the second season of the Emmy nominated and Critic's Choice winner Yellowjackets (Paramount+ with Showtime®) with Craig Wedren. The duo write and perform a very unique and celebrated score. For season two of Yellowjackets, Anna and Craig have written an original song that features Hedwig and the Angry Inch's John Cameron Mitchell and collaborated with Alanis Morrisette on an alternate version of their Hollywood Music in Media Awards winning main title of Yellowjackets entitled " No Return ".



