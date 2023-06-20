Lakeshore Records Set To Release Blood Hive 2 Original Score From The TV Series Yellowjackets

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lakeshore Records has announced the release of Blood Hive 2 Original Score from the TV series YELLOWJACKETS digitally on June 16. The album again features music by Craig
Wedren, frontman for D.C.-based seminal post-hardcore band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of indie pop icons that dog., who have returned with another highly acclaimed sinister score that enhances the horror and epitomizes the sound of the show's time period. An Emmy-nominated SHOWTIME original series, YELLOWJACKETS season two is currently available on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers.
"In preparation for season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS we wrote a fistful of new themes - and reimagined a few from season 1 - that we thought were fittingly haunting and harrowing, given where the story seemed to be headed, note Waronker and Wedren. "Little did we know that the show's creators were going to double (and triple, and quadruple) down on the darkness in ways we couldn't have imagined, and those themes became the germs of what you hear on Blood Hive 2. We hope the melodies, voices, scrapes, grinds and howling sounds sneak into your dreams and never let go!"
Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets
has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness— and the haunting memories of it in the present— our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are— and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.
Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette
Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina
Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Lauren
Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone
Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc. Season two also stars Sophie
Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin
Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie
Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin
Alves (Locke & Key). YELLOWJACKETS is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah
L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot. YELLOWJACKETS is produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne).
Track List:
01. Snarly
02. Crash
03. CuXt Leader
04. Mink Trees
05. Bloody Honey
Hands
06. No Reason
07. Postmortem
08. How Did You Survive?
09. Steve Meets Biscuit
10. Fork Meets Flesh
11. Love You Too
12. Ceremonial Drums
/ Buried Alive
13. What You're Hungry For
14. What's Good for Baby
15. Javi's Gone
16. Lottie's Presence
17. What She Would Have Wanted
18. Here for My Minivan / Sweaty When You Kill Them
19. There Is No Safe
20. Taisa's Troubles / Change for Gas
21. Making a Map
22. Queen
of Blood
23. Happy Wife, Happy Life
24. Lottie's Morning Thing
25. The Black
Box / Not My Bestie
26 Strawberries
27. Javi's Friend-I Hear The Wind
28. We Weren't Alone Out There-Darkness in Us
29. Definitely Keep Pushing
30. We Need to Feed
31. Fish Out of Water
32. Mother's Milk
33. A Nutritional Baby
34. Death Lullabye
35. Can't Have Another Death on My Hands
36. Sharing Shack
37. I Have Information
38. Queen
of Hearts
39. Javi
40. Dr. Brand
41. Forgiveness / In My Place
42. Prey Before You Eat
43. Backstabber
44. Killed My Best Friend
45. How Could It Not Have Been?
Purchase / Stream: https://lnk.to/Yellowjackets2
Craig
Wedren first gained notice as the dynamic, multi-octave-wielding frontman of Shudder to Think - one of the first Washington, D.C. bands to make the transition from the revered Dischord punk label to the majors during the grunge era. Indeed, Vanity Fair called Wedren "the Freddie Mercury
of Dischord."
With its eccentric song structures and complex time signatures, Shudder to Think would prove a significant influence on math rock, post-hardcore, and emo - at the same time making fans of diverse luminaries spanning Jeff Buckley
to Deftones
to Cursive. The likes of Incubus
and Pearl
Jam have also been known to cover Shudder to Think in their live shows. As Shudder to Think wound down in the late-'90s, Wedren began to pursue new, vital sonic avenues of his own.
From 2005's Lapland (Team Love) to 2017's Adult Desire (his own Pink Ape label), Wedren has released a series of solo albums and related collaborative projects. At the same time, Wedren's music has become an essential part of some of film and television's most popular and lauded shows. Beginning with the soundtracks for the late-'90s films High Art and First Love, Last Rites along with his Shudder to Think bandmates, Craig's composing resume has gone on to include extensively working with directors Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are All Right) and David
Wain (Role Models, Wet Hot American Summer). Wedren would go on to create evocative, decidedly contemporary scores for cultural-touchstone films and television series including The School of Rock, Laurel Canyon, Reno 911!, GLOW (Netflix), Fresh
Off the Boat (ABC), Shrill (Hulu), New Amsterdam (NBC) and, most recently, the wildly popular Showtime® series YELLOWJACKETS.
In recent years, Wedren's endlessly creative spirit has also seen him release Adult Desire 360--a VR app comprised of 360° panoramic music videos featuring songs from his album Adult Desire; share the limited edition hard-bound book My '90s, featuring photos he took on his Polaroid Spectra in the 1990s and early 2000's that documented his late nights and early mornings on the road with Shudder to Think and time with friends including Fugazi, Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl
Jam, members of The State
and more; and Sabbath Sessions, his multi-episode podcast featuring musical meditations that represent his first explorations of ambient choral music, where Wedren's technique of sampling and looping his famously elastic voice results in a unique kind of sound bath.
Anna Waronker is a composer, songwriter, singer and artist. Well known as the front woman and songwriter for the Los Angeles based band that dog., Anna has taken her unique melodic and harmonic sensibility and personal lyrical wit into composing for film and television.
Notable scores and soundtracks include the limited series adaptation of Tegan & Sara's best-selling memoir, High School (FreeVee), Shrill (Hulu) with whom she co-composed with Craig
Wedren, I Love That For You (Paramount+ with Showtime®), the animated series Harriet The Spy (Apple), the cult classic Josie And The Pussycats, Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, and many more.
Anna has also worked in theater as a composer penning the music, book and lyrics with Charlotte
Caffey (Go-Go's) for Lovelace A Rock Opera (The Hayworth Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and songs and score for a musical adaptation of Hit The Wall and Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (Los Angeles LGBT Center/Davidson/Valentini Theatre).
As a singer, performer and recording artist, Anna has produced and released two solo albums and four albums with that dog., most recently the critically acclaimed Old LP (UMe) in 2019.
Recently, Anna has been busy working on the third season of Call Me Kat (Fox) and the young adult mystery School Spirits (Paramount+). Anna is currently working on the second season of the Emmy nominated and Critic's Choice winner Yellowjackets
(Paramount+ with Showtime®) with Craig
Wedren. The duo write and perform a very unique and celebrated score. For season two of Yellowjackets, Anna and Craig
have written an original song that features Hedwig and the Angry Inch's John Cameron Mitchell and collaborated with Alanis Morrisette on an alternate version of their Hollywood Music
in Media Awards winning main title of Yellowjackets
entitled "No Return
".