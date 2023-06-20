Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 20/06/2023

Montreal's Dead Alright (The Solo Project Of Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Releases New Track "Groundhog Day"

Hot Songs Around The World

Kill Bill
SZA
364 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
568 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
696 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
172 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
512 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
183 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
459 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1164 entries in 29 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
185 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
183 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Groundhog Day" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.

"Groundhog Day" is a high-energy summer pop punk anthem that captures the frustration of feeling stuck in a never-ending cycle. With catchy guitar riffs, driving drums, and a sing-along chorus, this track is reminiscent of Blink 182 or Neck Deep. Dead Alright's good reviews from New Noise Magazine, Loudwire and Exclaim confirm their increasing popularity.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202429 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046789646148682 secs