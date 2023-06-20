Montreal's Dead Alright (The Solo Project Of Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Releases New Track "Groundhog Day"





"Groundhog Day" is a high-energy summer pop punk anthem that captures the frustration of feeling stuck in a never-ending cycle. With catchy guitar riffs, driving drums, and a sing-along chorus, this track is reminiscent of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Groundhog Day" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023."Groundhog Day" is a high-energy summer pop punk anthem that captures the frustration of feeling stuck in a never-ending cycle. With catchy guitar riffs, driving drums, and a sing-along chorus, this track is reminiscent of Blink 182 or Neck Deep. Dead Alright's good reviews from New Noise Magazine, Loudwire and Exclaim confirm their increasing popularity.



