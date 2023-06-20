Brooklyn, NY Indie 4-Piece Tennis Courts Releases "Jamie's Party" The Next Single Off Upcoming Debut Album Out Later This Year



linktr.ee/tenniscourts New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn indie rock outfit Tennis Courts returns with "Jamie's Party," the next single off the band's upcoming debut album, due out later this year.Stream "Jamie's Party" here: https://ffm.to/0bpv53m.Singer-songwriter-duo Patrick Walsh and Andrew Clarke began writing and performing music under the name Tennis Courts in 2019. With a fluctuating lineup of local musicians, the pair made a name for themselves in the beerlit basements and bars of Charleston, South Carolina with their raw and rowdy brand of hypercaffeinated indie rock.Tennis Courts relocated to Brooklyn, NY in 2021, where they quickly set roots and found a consistent lineup with guitarist Brian McKenna and bassist Spencer Brigman. In their new home, the band continues to work, play, and hone their craft. Drawing on a wide range of influences from Big Star to Big Thief, Tennis Courts sits comfortably on the fence between power pop glitz and alt-country gloom.The band's debut full-length is set to release later this year. Recorded in Oakhurst, New Jersey with Erik Romero, the record captures Tennis Courts at their most vulnerable. Without sparing any of the noise and energy that made them dive-bar favorites, the new songs explore the dread and confusion of navigating life in your 20s. With anthems for the night of and the morning after, Tennis Courts has created a soundtrack for weekend benders everywhere.Of the new single, Walsh says, " After the dark and heavy first single "Am I Not Talking Enough" we wanted to follow up with something sonically a little lighter, but still thematically similar lyrically. We wanted to write a song that people could sing along to. We wanted something that felt like your favorite coming of age movie. It's really just me thinking about my younger self and what I might say to them. We were heavily influenced by 70s power pop bands like Big Star and The Cars. Those are some of the bands that we originally bonded over when Brian and I first met when we were in high school. It feels like going home for us in a way, and because of that, this song came incredibly naturally. It's the first one we wrote together when Brian joined the band in the fall of 2021 and it's our first release to feature him on guitar. This, along with our previous single "Am I Not Talking Enough" are really a statement of where we are as a band right now.""The song features Matteo DeBenedetti (Charlie & Margot) and Luke Ivanovich on background vocals, Erik Kase Romero on bass, and Max Connery (Sonic Blume) on organ. The track was produced by Erik Kase Romero. Tennis Courts is Pat Walsh on guitar and vocals, Andrew Clarke on Drums and Percussion, and Brian McKenna on lead guitar."Tennis Courts offers a mix of indie, folk, and power pop and poignant songs about how it feels to be not young anymore-- but not old either.They've played shows with Dogwood Tales, Sun Room, Hotel Fiction, Sonic Blume, Mo Lowda + The Humble, Wakelee, Daddy's Beemer, Teenage Halloween, Easy Honey and many more.Tour Dates:June 16 - New York, NY @ Mercury LoungeJune 22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond Street BasementJuly 20 - Nashville, TN @ The East RoomJuly 21 - Athens, GA @ The Georgia TheatreJuly 22 - Charleston, SC @ The Royal AmericanJuly 23 - Savannah, GA @ Starland YardJuly 25 - Greenville, SC @ Swanson's WarehouseJuly 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug HarborJuly 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Silk Citylinktr.ee/tenniscourts



