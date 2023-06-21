Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 21/06/2023

UK Choir Libera To Host Free DC Concert

UK Choir Libera To Host Free DC Concert

Hot Songs Around The World

Kill Bill
SZA
364 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
568 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
696 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
172 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
512 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
183 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
459 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1164 entries in 29 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
185 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
183 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The internationally known Libera choir from London will be performing a free concert on Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 7:00 PM at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

The group is a European boys' choir made up of South Londoners aged 7 to 16 who come from a variety of backgrounds and consider themselves ordinary London youth. However, their music is truly extraordinary with its shimmering, mystical chords, and ecstatic harmonies, that create celestial sounds for modern audiences.

The choir's global popularity can be traced to this distinctive vocal sound, imaginatively lit stages, and dynamic performance style. Their recordings have topped both mainstream and classical charts in many countries, and place in top-ten lists alongside major artists around the world. The group has had more than 60 million views on YouTube, received 3 Classical Brit award nominations and is one of the most downloaded classical acts on iTunes.

Libera is seeing an increased following in the United States with their compelling arrangements, and moving performances of classical, sacred, and contemporary songs. Its universal appeal has earned fans all over the world, particularly in the US, the UK, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan, where their CDs top the mainstream and classical charts and where they pack concert halls appearing in their trademark flowing white robes on artistically lit stages.

Libera recently completed a tour of Korea and will be touring Japan later this year. The group has performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, 2016 World Youth Day in Krakow Poland where they performed live for 1.5 million pilgrims and appeared on US television on the 'Today' show, 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno and various PBS concert broadcasts. Tickets are available at no cost, but a ticket is still required to enter the event. Tickets can be downloaded directly at libera.org.uk.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0202179 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043730735778809 secs