Aerosmith Unveil Career-Spanning Compilation Greatest Hits On Official Aerosmith Store

1CD

1. Mama Kin

2.

3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

4. Walk This Way

5. Sweet Emotion

6. Back In The Saddle

7. Draw The Line

8. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

9.

10. Rag Doll [live]

11. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

12. What It Takes [CHR single edit]

13. Going Down /

14. Crazy [radio edit]

15. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

16. Cryin'

17. Pink

18. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing



3CD

Disc One

1.

2. Lord Of The Thighs

3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

4.

5. S.O.S. (Too Bad)

6. Seasons Of Wither

7. Walk This Way

8. Big Ten Inch Record

9. Adam's Apple

10. Sweet Emotion

11. Toys In The Attic

12. Combination

13. Nobody's Fault

14. Home Tonight



Disc Two

1. Back In The Saddle

2. Last Child

3. Bright Light Fright

4. Draw The Line

5.

6. Let The

7. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

8. Hangman Jury

9. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

10. Rag Doll [live]

11.

12. Monkey On My Back

13. What It Takes [CHR single edit]

14. Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun

15. Going Down /



Disc Three

1. The Other Side

2. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

3. Amazing [CHR single edit]

4. Get A Grip

5. Cryin'

6. Eat The Rich

7. Crazy [radio edit]

8. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

9. Pink

10. Nine Lives

11. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

12. Jaded

13. We All Fall Down

14. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]



1LP

Side A

1.

2. Sweet Emotion

3. Walk This Way

4. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

5. Cryin'



Side B

1. Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]

2. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

3. Rag Doll [Live]

4. Crazy [radio edit]

5. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing



2LP

Side A

1. Mama Kin

2.

3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

4. Seasons Of Wither

5. Walk This Way



Side B

1. Sweet Emotion

2. Back In The Saddle

3. Draw The Line

4. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

5.



Side C

1. Rag Doll [live]

2. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

3. What It Takes [CHR single edit]

4.

5. Crazy [Radio Edit]



Side D

1. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]

2. Cryin'

3. Pink

4. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

5. Jaded



4LP



Side A

1. Mama Kin

2.

3. Lord Of The Thighs

4. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

5.

6. S.O.S. (Too Bad)



Side B

1. Seasons Of Wither

2. Walk This Way

3. Big Ten Inch Record

4. Adam's Apple

5. Sweet Emotion

6. Toys In The Attic



Side C

1. Back In The Saddle

2. Last Child

3. Combination

4. Nobody's Fault

5. Home Tonight

6. Bright Light Fright



Side D

1. Draw The Line

2.

3. Let The

4. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

5. Hangman Jury



Side E

1. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

2. Rag Doll [Live]

3.

4. Monkey On My Back

5. What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]



Side F

1. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun

2.

3. The Other Side

4. Get A Grip

5. Amazing [CHR Single Edit]



Side G

1. Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]

2. Cryin'

3. Eat The Rich

4. Crazy [Radio Edit]

5. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)



Side H

1. Pink

2. Nine Lives

3. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

4. Jaded

5. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

6. We All Fall Down



Last month,



AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI -

Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA -

Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel

Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison

Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), announce the release of the ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection today via UMe/Capitol. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store and will be available for pre-order at all other retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Configurations include:

AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:

1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)

2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)

4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)

ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:

1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)

1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks)

3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)

2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)

4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)

For the first time in the group's illustrious history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor. From 70's era Top 10 hits " Dream On " and " Walk This Way " plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into "Sweet Emotion," to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy," "Cryin'," and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," the collection is sure to please both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.A true collector's item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.1CD1. Mama Kin2. Dream On3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]4. Walk This Way5. Sweet Emotion6. Back In The Saddle7. Draw The Line8. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)9. Angel [single version]10. Rag Doll [live]11. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun12. What It Takes [CHR single edit]13. Going Down / Love In An Elevator14. Crazy [radio edit]15. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]16. Cryin'17. Pink18. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing3CDDisc One1. Dream On2. Lord Of The Thighs3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]4. Train Kept A-Rollin'5. S.O.S. (Too Bad)6. Seasons Of Wither7. Walk This Way8. Big Ten Inch Record9. Adam's Apple10. Sweet Emotion11. Toys In The Attic12. Combination13. Nobody's Fault14. Home TonightDisc Two1. Back In The Saddle2. Last Child3. Bright Light Fright4. Draw The Line5. Kings And Queens [single version]6. Let The Music Do The Talking7. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.8. Hangman Jury9. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)10. Rag Doll [live]11. Angel [single version]12. Monkey On My Back13. What It Takes [CHR single edit]14. Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun15. Going Down / Love In An ElevatorDisc Three1. The Other Side2. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]3. Amazing [CHR single edit]4. Get A Grip5. Cryin'6. Eat The Rich7. Crazy [radio edit]8. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)9. Pink10. Nine Lives11. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing12. Jaded13. We All Fall Down14. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]1LPSide A1. Dream On2. Sweet Emotion3. Walk This Way4. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun5. Cryin'Side B1. Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]2. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)3. Rag Doll [Live]4. Crazy [radio edit]5. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing2LPSide A1. Mama Kin2. Dream On3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]4. Seasons Of Wither5. Walk This WaySide B1. Sweet Emotion2. Back In The Saddle3. Draw The Line4. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)5. Angel [Single Version]Side C1. Rag Doll [live]2. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun3. What It Takes [CHR single edit]4. Love In An Elevator5. Crazy [Radio Edit]Side D1. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit]2. Cryin'3. Pink4. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing5. Jaded4LPSide A1. Mama Kin2. Dream On3. Lord Of The Thighs4. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]5. Train Kept A-Rollin'6. S.O.S. (Too Bad)Side B1. Seasons Of Wither2. Walk This Way3. Big Ten Inch Record4. Adam's Apple5. Sweet Emotion6. Toys In The AtticSide C1. Back In The Saddle2. Last Child3. Combination4. Nobody's Fault5. Home Tonight6. Bright Light FrightSide D1. Draw The Line2. Kings And Queens [single version]3. Let The Music Do The Talking4. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.5. Hangman JurySide E1. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)2. Rag Doll [Live]3. Angel [Single Version]4. Monkey On My Back5. What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]Side F1. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun2. Love In An Elevator3. The Other Side4. Get A Grip5. Amazing [CHR Single Edit]Side G1. Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit]2. Cryin'3. Eat The Rich4. Crazy [Radio Edit]5. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)Side H1. Pink2. Nine Lives3. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing4. Jaded5. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]6. We All Fall DownLast month, Aerosmith announced their PEACE OUT™ Farewell Tour with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band. 