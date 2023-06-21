Singer Michael Stosic Releases Two New Singles For The Summer



Tony Contini Reno Tahoe



On June 10th Michael Stosic released his new Country-pop single "Don't Grow Weary."

"Life can make us weary. It never stops, even for a moment it seems. We all have bills to pay, people to care for and work to do and sometimes it can be overwhelming and we can grow weary. One thing we should never grow weary of though is doing good and helping others when we can." - Michael Stosic.



Michael has written a wonderful new song about that very thing. Featuring a hot rhythm section and a brilliant horn section, this very catchy song will get the listeners moving and singing along. Available on all streaming services including Spotify, Apple



On June 14th Michael also released his new Adult Contemporary single "You're Not Alone."

"When I wrote this song I was initially speaking to myself. The first words that came out of my mouth were - Are you feeling lost deep in your despair. Does your broken heart seem hurt beyond repair. Does this broken world we live in seem unfair. You're not alone."



When Michael finished this very powerful song he felt that he had something that would be relevant to lots of people. "So many people are hurting and going through something. This is a song that has a message of hope to those who are hurting. So just hang on in this unknown you're not alone" sings Michael.



You're Not Alone starts out with a feeling of being alone, quietly with just Michael's voice and acoustic guitar. The song continually builds through each verse and chorus until the bridge and final two choruses when you know you are no longer alone as Michael is joined by a full orchestra with a powerful rhythm section, electric guitars, and a string and horn section to drive this message home.



This song is also available on Spotify, Apple

Both songs are on Michael's new album "The God Who Named the Stars" which will go live on June 21, 2023 on all streaming services in 253 countries. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Michael Stosic is a singer-songwriter and international recording artist hailing from Reno, Nevada. "Michael Stosic is a Reno gem. He's been creating music in the Sierra Nevada since 1986 when he released his first album "Brand New Love." His musical chops and experience are impressive. He is a multi-instrumentalist, a patient studio musician and a brilliant songwriter who embodies a nostalgic 1970's vibe."Tony Contini Reno Tahoe Tonight Magazine.On June 10th Michael Stosic released his new Country-pop single "Don't Grow Weary.""Life can make us weary. It never stops, even for a moment it seems. We all have bills to pay, people to care for and work to do and sometimes it can be overwhelming and we can grow weary. One thing we should never grow weary of though is doing good and helping others when we can." - Michael Stosic.Michael has written a wonderful new song about that very thing. Featuring a hot rhythm section and a brilliant horn section, this very catchy song will get the listeners moving and singing along. Available on all streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.On June 14th Michael also released his new Adult Contemporary single "You're Not Alone.""When I wrote this song I was initially speaking to myself. The first words that came out of my mouth were - Are you feeling lost deep in your despair. Does your broken heart seem hurt beyond repair. Does this broken world we live in seem unfair. You're not alone."When Michael finished this very powerful song he felt that he had something that would be relevant to lots of people. "So many people are hurting and going through something. This is a song that has a message of hope to those who are hurting. So just hang on in this unknown you're not alone" sings Michael.You're Not Alone starts out with a feeling of being alone, quietly with just Michael's voice and acoustic guitar. The song continually builds through each verse and chorus until the bridge and final two choruses when you know you are no longer alone as Michael is joined by a full orchestra with a powerful rhythm section, electric guitars, and a string and horn section to drive this message home.This song is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.Both songs are on Michael's new album "The God Who Named the Stars" which will go live on June 21, 2023 on all streaming services in 253 countries.



