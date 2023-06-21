Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 21/06/2023

New Jersey Wind Symphony To Perform Patriotic Concert On July 4 At Overpeck Amphitheater

New Jersey Wind Symphony To Perform Patriotic Concert On July 4 At Overpeck Amphitheater

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
182 entries in 15 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
458 entries in 25 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
567 entries in 28 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
363 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
694 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
171 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
511 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1163 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
185 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
182 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The New Jersey Wind Symphony will be returning to the Bergen County Parks System's Overpeck County Park Amphitheater in Leonia to celebrate the Fourth of July with a free concert. The program features patriotic favorites, show tunes, marches, and more, cannons and fireworks! We are also looking forward to sharing the stage with singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson! Bring some food, and a blanket! 7 PM downbeat.

This will be the Wind Symphony's fourth year performing at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater, and we are excited to be a part of the park's rich history. The amphitheater was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps and has been a popular spot for concerts and other events ever since.

The New Jersey Wind Symphony is a professional concert band that has been entertaining audiences throughout the state and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary year. The Symphony is dedicated to performing the highest quality wind band literature and to promoting the wind band as a significant artistic medium. The Symphony is made up of musicians from all over New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area.
We hope you can join us for what is sure to be a fun-filled evening of music and fireworks!






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0162849 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042252540588379 secs