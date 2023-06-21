RunnaBag Luccy, Atlanta's Own Rising Star, Joins Forces With Buy The Block, Spearheaded By Rich Ruler





Born into a challenging circumstance, RunnaBag Luccy and his younger brother Chop, whom he was adopted with, faced a tragic loss when his brother Chris better known as "RunnaBag Chop" passed away in a devastating car accident at only 19 years old. This profound tragedy would deeply shape Luccy's life and artistic expression, fueling his drive to channel his emotions and experiences into his music. The name "RunnaBag" was born from a collaboration between Luccy and his younger brother fellow artist, RunnaBag Chop. The two creative minds brainstormed together, aiming to create a moniker that encapsulated their shared passion for music and their aspirations for success. Reflecting their hustle and relentless pursuit of their dreams, they coined the name "Runna Bag," signifying their determination to secure the bag and rise to the top.



In 2022, the young music mogul Rich Ruler and RunnaBag Luccy found their paths converging, thanks to the persistent efforts of their close friend Trap, who recognized the greatness that could emerge from their collaboration. With an unwavering belief in their potential, 19-year-old Trap relentlessly pursued the introduction between Rich and Luccy. It was evident to Trap that their combined talent had the power to create exceptional music and leave an everlasting impact on hip hop history. Rich Ruler, impressed by RunnaBag Luccy's genuine authenticity and profound lyrical depth, wasted no time in offering him a life-changing opportunity to sign with his groundbreaking new label, Buy the Block. This momentous deal solidified Luccy's position in the industry, opening doors to a world of endless possibilities and propelling his career to extraordinary heights.



With his joining forces to Buy the Block, RunnaBag Luccy and Rich Ruler set forth on an exciting journey together, working tirelessly to craft their highly anticipated joint single, "



As RunnaBag Luccy continues to evolve as an artist, his music serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the ability to triumph over adversity. With his captivating storytelling and genuine love for hip hop, he is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry, captivating audiences worldwide with his undeniable talent and unwavering passion for music. Prior to joining forces with Rich Ruler and embarking on his latest musical endeavors, RunnaBag Luccy already showcased his talent and dedication through the release of three notable songs. The track, titled "Reasons," served as a testament to Luccy's introspective nature, exploring personal struggles, and the pursuit of finding purpose in life. It garnered attention for its heartfelt lyrics and poignant delivery.



In addition to "Rowe," Luccy collaborated with the gifted artist Kodi Krooced on the track "Educated." This powerful collaboration showcased Runna Bag Luccy's versatility and ability to harmonize with other artists, resulting in a captivating blend of lyrical prowess and melodic vibes. Behind Luccy's musical influences lies his beloved mother, affectionately referred to as Ma Dukes. She played a significant role in shaping his musical journey, instilling in him a deep appreciation for soulful sounds. Luccy's childhood was filled with the resonating melodies of Bill Withers' timeless hit, "Grandma's Hands," which left an indelible mark on his musical taste and sensibilities.



Moreover, Luccy's musical exploration extended to Gucci Mane, bob marley, Micheal Jackson and motown era music. Discovering his own musical abilities, teaching himself to play the piano. This self-taught talent further demonstrated innate musical aptitude and his unyielding passion for creating heartfelt and soul-stirring Hip Hop songs.



Through these early musical experiences and his unwavering commitment to his craft, RunnaBag Luccy laid the foundation for his artistic journey, setting the stage for the collaborations and creative endeavors that would follow in his partnership with Rich Ruler and Buy the Block. Rich Ruler & RunnaBag Luccy - Emotions, set to release July 2 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Antonio Aeady better known as RunnaBag Luccy is a revered hip hop artist hailing from the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia. He firmly established himself as a pillar of the New Atlanta hip hop community, captivating audiences with his unique style, lyrical prowess, and raw storytelling.Born into a challenging circumstance, RunnaBag Luccy and his younger brother Chop, whom he was adopted with, faced a tragic loss when his brother Chris better known as "RunnaBag Chop" passed away in a devastating car accident at only 19 years old. This profound tragedy would deeply shape Luccy's life and artistic expression, fueling his drive to channel his emotions and experiences into his music. The name "RunnaBag" was born from a collaboration between Luccy and his younger brother fellow artist, RunnaBag Chop. The two creative minds brainstormed together, aiming to create a moniker that encapsulated their shared passion for music and their aspirations for success. Reflecting their hustle and relentless pursuit of their dreams, they coined the name "Runna Bag," signifying their determination to secure the bag and rise to the top.In 2022, the young music mogul Rich Ruler and RunnaBag Luccy found their paths converging, thanks to the persistent efforts of their close friend Trap, who recognized the greatness that could emerge from their collaboration. With an unwavering belief in their potential, 19-year-old Trap relentlessly pursued the introduction between Rich and Luccy. It was evident to Trap that their combined talent had the power to create exceptional music and leave an everlasting impact on hip hop history. Rich Ruler, impressed by RunnaBag Luccy's genuine authenticity and profound lyrical depth, wasted no time in offering him a life-changing opportunity to sign with his groundbreaking new label, Buy the Block. This momentous deal solidified Luccy's position in the industry, opening doors to a world of endless possibilities and propelling his career to extraordinary heights.With his joining forces to Buy the Block, RunnaBag Luccy and Rich Ruler set forth on an exciting journey together, working tirelessly to craft their highly anticipated joint single, " Emotions " produced by Grammy winning Producer KE on the track. This collaborative effort showcases the remarkable chemistry and artistic synergy between the two, promising an album that will resonate deeply with fans and make a lasting impact on the hip hop scene.As RunnaBag Luccy continues to evolve as an artist, his music serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the ability to triumph over adversity. With his captivating storytelling and genuine love for hip hop, he is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry, captivating audiences worldwide with his undeniable talent and unwavering passion for music. Prior to joining forces with Rich Ruler and embarking on his latest musical endeavors, RunnaBag Luccy already showcased his talent and dedication through the release of three notable songs. The track, titled "Reasons," served as a testament to Luccy's introspective nature, exploring personal struggles, and the pursuit of finding purpose in life. It garnered attention for its heartfelt lyrics and poignant delivery.In addition to "Rowe," Luccy collaborated with the gifted artist Kodi Krooced on the track "Educated." This powerful collaboration showcased Runna Bag Luccy's versatility and ability to harmonize with other artists, resulting in a captivating blend of lyrical prowess and melodic vibes. Behind Luccy's musical influences lies his beloved mother, affectionately referred to as Ma Dukes. She played a significant role in shaping his musical journey, instilling in him a deep appreciation for soulful sounds. Luccy's childhood was filled with the resonating melodies of Bill Withers' timeless hit, "Grandma's Hands," which left an indelible mark on his musical taste and sensibilities.Moreover, Luccy's musical exploration extended to Gucci Mane, bob marley, Micheal Jackson and motown era music. Discovering his own musical abilities, teaching himself to play the piano. This self-taught talent further demonstrated innate musical aptitude and his unyielding passion for creating heartfelt and soul-stirring Hip Hop songs.Through these early musical experiences and his unwavering commitment to his craft, RunnaBag Luccy laid the foundation for his artistic journey, setting the stage for the collaborations and creative endeavors that would follow in his partnership with Rich Ruler and Buy the Block. Rich Ruler & RunnaBag Luccy - Emotions, set to release July 2 2023.



