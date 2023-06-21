Katy Perry CATalog Collector's Edition Boxset, With Anniversary Editions Of Her First Three Capitol Albums, Scheduled For October 20 Release





Set for October 20 release, new black vinyl editions of One Of The Boys, Teenage



On June 17, 2008, Katy released One Of The Boys. The breakthrough album, which is now certified triple Platinum in the U.S., included the Billboard Hot 100 topping "



The 9x Platinum Teenage



PRISM, released on October 18, 2013, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on iTunes in more than 100 countries. Now 5x Platinum, the album includes the chart-topping, Diamond-certified hits "



Amid the ongoing celebration, fans still have a chance to catch "Katy Perry: PLAY." After nearly two years, her critically acclaimed residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las



Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 101 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 68 million adjusted albums and 138 million tracks. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only five artists across all labels to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club. She was the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond Song Awards - for "Firework," "



In addition to being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2023 is a momentous year in the iconic career of Katy Perry. As her first three albums for Capitol Records mark notable anniversaries, she'll celebrate with the release of the Katy Perry CATalog Collector's Edition Boxset. Katy has the distinction of being the biggest-selling female artist in the history of Capitol Records.Set for October 20 release, new black vinyl editions of One Of The Boys, Teenage Dream and PRISM will be available at retailers everywhere. An exquisitely presented, individually numbered, limited edition boxset with colored vinyl and keepsakes designed with previously unseen images from the albums' photo shoots can be pre-ordered exclusively at Katy's online store and Top40-Charts.com, where fans will also find CATalog-themed fan packs and t-shirts. Urban Outfitters will have its own editions of special colored vinyl.On June 17, 2008, Katy released One Of The Boys. The breakthrough album, which is now certified triple Platinum in the U.S., included the Billboard Hot 100 topping " I Kissed A Girl " (6x Platinum), the GRAMMY-nominated "Hot n Cold" (8x Platinum) and the double-Platinum "Waking Up in Vegas." The limited edition version of the One Of The Boys 15th Anniversary Edition will feature the album on cloudy blue sky vinyl, housed in an embossed jacket, plus a bonus 7" of "A Cup of Coffee" and "I Think I'm Ready" on opaque violet vinyl with new cover art and a 2024 calendar. Beginning today, "A Cup of Coffee" and "I Think I'm Ready" are available digitally for the first time. Fans can download / stream the songs as One Of The Boys 15th Anniversary Edition debuts at all DSPs.The 9x Platinum Teenage Dream will finally become a "teenager" on August 24, 2023. Widely regarded as one of the greatest pop albums of all time, Teenage Dream was the first, and only, album by a female artist to feature five No. 1 singles. With hits like " Firework " (12x Platinum), " California Gurls " (Diamond - 10x Platinum) and the 8x Platinum " Teenage Dream " and "E.T.", it ushered in what the RIAA recognized as the highest-certified era of any artist ever. The limited edition of Teenage Dream Teenager Edition includes the original album on red and white peppermint "pinwheel" vinyl with bonus tracks from the Complete Confection and a 24" poster.PRISM, released on October 18, 2013, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on iTunes in more than 100 countries. Now 5x Platinum, the album includes the chart-topping, Diamond-certified hits " Dark Horse " and "Roar." The PRISM 10th Anniversary Edition contained in the limited edition boxset includes the original album on "prismatic splatter" vinyl plus three bonus tracks and a 12-page deluxe photobook.Amid the ongoing celebration, fans still have a chance to catch "Katy Perry: PLAY." After nearly two years, her critically acclaimed residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas will come to a close on November 4, 2023. For further details, visit https://www.katyperry.com/.Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 101 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 68 million adjusted albums and 138 million tracks. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only five artists across all labels to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club. She was the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond Song Awards - for "Firework," " Dark Horse " and "Roar." " California Gurls " (feat. Snoop Dogg) recently brought Katy her fourth Diamond Song Award.In addition to being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021. She has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, as well as for selective companies working to improve health and wellness.



