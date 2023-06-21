Dolly Parton Debuts At No 1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock No 1



With #1s throughout her 7-decade career across Country, Pop, AC, Dance, Christian, Bluegrass, Folk/Americana, Holiday, and now Rock, Parton continues to make history.

"I am so excited to see the response 'Bygones' is receiving! To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5," says Parton. "I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!"



"Bygones" follows the lead single from Rockstar, "

"It's been a career-long goal to work with Dolly and when we heard she was nominated for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, we called management and said, 'hopefully, this is our time!'", said Big Machine Label Group Chairman Scott Borchetta. "We are so proud to deliver her first Rock Radio #1!"

Parton will head to London next week to conduct a European media blitz of appearances in support of Rockstar.







Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.



In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide.



She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country



In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A



In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.



To date, Parton has donated over 205 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with



