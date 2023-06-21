Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 21/06/2023

John Vento Releases New Single And Video For 'She Drove Me To The Poor House'

John Vento Releases New Single And Video For 'She Drove Me To The Poor House'

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
182 entries in 15 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
458 entries in 25 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
567 entries in 28 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
363 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
694 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
171 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
511 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1163 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
185 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
182 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart-topping Roots Rocker, John Vento has released his brand new single and accompanying video for "She Drove Me to the Poor House." The single is taken from Vento's epic, 3 years-in-the-making album, "Brick By Brick," and brings together an impressive collaboration of producers, musicians and vocalists.

The original concept for the song was born from a poem written by Carl Clemens (Youngstown, OH), which was then presented to producer and multi-instrumentalist David Granati, who quickly added his unique twist to the song. The result is a driving rocker with a whole lot of sass from the powerful vocals of Nicole Kress.

The accompanying video by Kay Bey brings the energy of the track to life. It is an electrifying and captivating performance, featuring Vento and his band of collaborators.

So, be sure to check out John Vento's new single and video for "She Drove Me to the Poor House" today!
John Vento - Voice
David Granati - Guitar, Bass, Voice
George Perilli - Drums, Percussion
Fred Delu - Keyboard
Nicole Kress - Voice
Joey Granati - Voice
Erik Kerr - Voice
Julie Walsh - Voice
Marlene Kerr - Voice

John Vento has been building a name for himself since 2018, with his tracks amassing over 200K Spotify streams, and several trips to the top of the iTunes charts around the globe. He has also been nominated for and won multiple awards for his music and videos. He is also known for his charitable work, being the co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh, an organization dedicated to helping those on the autism spectrum. www.johnvento.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0145741 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038480758666992 secs