Bearings Announce New Album 'The Best Part About Being Human'

*Festival Appearance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bearings have announced their third album The Best Part About Being Human, due for release on August 18 via Pure Noise Records.Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings' near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed."The Best Part About Being Human is being alive and the second best part is writing an upbeat and exciting record with your brothers in a small house in North Hollywood," says the band. "This record was us figuring out what we really wanted to play live, what got us excited, and I think we found that.Alongside the announcement, Bearings have shared their newest single "Gone So Gone." On the track, the band explains, "'Gone So Gone' is about making fun of yourself and your situation. The song really is about heartbreak but by sort of creating it yourself. Sad but sort of funny, as with anything in life I think it's good to laugh at yourself about it. Why else would I use the word fuss?"Bearings will be hitting the road with Just Friends, Young Culture, and Youth Fountain on The Alive And Loud Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bearingsband.comBearings Tour Dates: September 15 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest* September 16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary September 17 - Toronto, CA - The Opera House September 19 - Montréal, CA - Théâtre Fairmount September 20 - Albany, NY - Empire Live September 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer September 23 - New York, NY - Racket NYC September 24 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom (Crystal Restaurant) September 26 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom September 27 - Syracuse, NY - The Song and Dance September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave September 30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of CupsOctober 1 - Baltimore, MD - OttobarOctober 3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' SouthendOctober 4 - Atlanta, GA - The MasqueradeOctober 6 - Dallas, TX - Lone Star Room DallasOctober 7 - San Antonio, TX - Paper TigerOctober 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomOctober 11 - Los Angeles, CA - EchoplexOctober 13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain ReactionOctober 15 - Berkeley, CA - The CornerstoneOctober 17 - Seattle, WA - El CorazonOctober 18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne TheatreOctober 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - SoundwellOctober 21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater*Festival Appearance.



