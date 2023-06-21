Bearings Announce New Album 'The Best Part About Being Human'

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bearings have announced their third album The Best Part About Being Human, due for release on August 18 via Pure Noise Records.
Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings' near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.
"The Best Part About Being Human is being alive and the second best part is writing an upbeat and exciting record with your brothers in a small house in North Hollywood," says the band. "This record was us figuring out what we really wanted to play live, what got us excited, and I think we found that.

Alongside the announcement, Bearings have shared their newest single "Gone So Gone." On the track, the band explains, "'Gone So Gone' is about making fun of yourself and your situation. The song really is about heartbreak but by sort of creating it yourself. Sad but sort of funny, as with anything in life I think it's good to laugh at yourself about it. Why else would I use the word fuss?"

Bearings will be hitting the road with Just Friends, Young Culture, and Youth Fountain on The Alive And Loud Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bearingsband.com

Bearings Tour Dates:
September 15 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*
September 16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
September 17 - Toronto, CA - The Opera House
September 19 - Montréal, CA - Théâtre Fairmount
September 20 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
September 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
September 23 - New York, NY - Racket NYC
September 24 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom (Crystal Restaurant)
September 26 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
September 27 - Syracuse, NY - The Song and Dance
September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
September 30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
October 1 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
October 3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend
October 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
October 6 - Dallas, TX - Lone Star Room Dallas
October 7 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
October 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
October 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
October 13 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
October 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Cornerstone
October 17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
October 18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
October 21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
*Festival Appearance.






