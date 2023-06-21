Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight Pt. 2'





A reimagining of "Candlelight" from The OC Season 3, for "Candlelight Pt. 2" Coldy recruits longtime collaborator and GOTHBOICLIQUE member YAWNS on the beat. The self-described "gothic lullaby" pairs delicate keys and sparkly synths with trap bass and a drowned-out vocal reverb. Cold Hart explains, "2015 with a new attitude. First single off my new 'Pretty In the Dark' LP coming later this year."



Cold Hart has consistently been on the cutting edge of alternative hip-hop and rock since 2013, now with over 1M monthly listeners and over 3M streams per month. As co-founder of the seminal emo rap collective GothBoiClique (Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Peep, Horse Head, Døves, JPDreamthug, Lil Tracy, Mackned, YAWNS, fish narc,) the Filipino-American artist pairs rap with seemingly unrelated genres like emo, gothic rock, and even country, to mystify and delight music fans alike with his genre-defying sound.



He's released a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016's 'OC Season 1 & 2' and 2017's 'Downer' before exploring a new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album 'Good Morning Cruel World' (2019), follow up, 'Every Day Is A Day' (2021) and career spanning mixtape 'OC Season 3' (2022).



Cold Hart is set to join fellow labelmates The



Cold Hart Tour Dates:

July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak

July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart is back with a new single titled "Candlelight Pt. 2" out today via Epitaph Records. This marks his first new music since 2022's mixtape The OC Season 3 which features collaborations with alternative rap collective GOTHBOICLIQUE, including friends and collaborators Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Peep.A reimagining of "Candlelight" from The OC Season 3, for "Candlelight Pt. 2" Coldy recruits longtime collaborator and GOTHBOICLIQUE member YAWNS on the beat. The self-described "gothic lullaby" pairs delicate keys and sparkly synths with trap bass and a drowned-out vocal reverb. Cold Hart explains, "2015 with a new attitude. First single off my new 'Pretty In the Dark' LP coming later this year."Cold Hart has consistently been on the cutting edge of alternative hip-hop and rock since 2013, now with over 1M monthly listeners and over 3M streams per month. As co-founder of the seminal emo rap collective GothBoiClique (Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Peep, Horse Head, Døves, JPDreamthug, Lil Tracy, Mackned, YAWNS, fish narc,) the Filipino-American artist pairs rap with seemingly unrelated genres like emo, gothic rock, and even country, to mystify and delight music fans alike with his genre-defying sound.He's released a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016's 'OC Season 1 & 2' and 2017's 'Downer' before exploring a new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album 'Good Morning Cruel World' (2019), follow up, 'Every Day Is A Day' (2021) and career spanning mixtape 'OC Season 3' (2022).Cold Hart is set to join fellow labelmates The Drums on a North American tour this summer, kicking off on July 12 in San Diego and coming to an end on August 18th in San Francisco.Cold Hart Tour Dates:July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of BluesJuly 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The ShrineJuly 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van BurenJuly 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow PalaceJuly 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada TheatreJuly 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - MohawkJuly 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music HallJuly 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of BluesJuly 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal WestJuly 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement EastJuly 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's CradleJuly 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 ClubJuly 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living ArtsJuly 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - RoyaleAugust 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster HallAugust 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's HallAugust 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music HallAugust 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - MetroAugust 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - VarsityAugust 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - BluebirdAugust 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban LoungeAugust 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The ShowboxAugust 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound ClubAugust 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder BallroomAugust 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom



