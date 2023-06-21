Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight Pt. 2'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart is back with a new single titled "Candlelight Pt. 2" out today via Epitaph Records. This marks his first new music since 2022's mixtape The OC Season 3 which features collaborations with alternative rap collective GOTHBOICLIQUE, including friends and collaborators Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Peep.
A reimagining of "Candlelight" from The OC Season 3, for "Candlelight Pt. 2" Coldy recruits longtime collaborator and GOTHBOICLIQUE member YAWNS on the beat. The self-described "gothic lullaby" pairs delicate keys and sparkly synths with trap bass and a drowned-out vocal reverb. Cold Hart explains, "2015 with a new attitude. First single off my new 'Pretty In the Dark' LP coming later this year."
Cold Hart has consistently been on the cutting edge of alternative hip-hop and rock since 2013, now with over 1M monthly listeners and over 3M streams per month. As co-founder of the seminal emo rap collective GothBoiClique (Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Peep, Horse Head, Døves, JPDreamthug, Lil Tracy, Mackned, YAWNS, fish narc,) the Filipino-American artist pairs rap with seemingly unrelated genres like emo, gothic rock, and even country, to mystify and delight music fans alike with his genre-defying sound.
He's released a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016's 'OC Season 1 & 2' and 2017's 'Downer' before exploring a new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album 'Good Morning Cruel World' (2019), follow up, 'Every Day Is A Day' (2021) and career spanning mixtape 'OC Season 3' (2022).
Cold Hart is set to join fellow labelmates The Drums
on a North American tour this summer, kicking off on July 12 in San Diego
and coming to an end on August 18th in San Francisco.
Cold Hart Tour Dates:
July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine
July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15
July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre
July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music
Hall
July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale
August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music
Hall
August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro
August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird
August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom