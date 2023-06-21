Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down, Kenzo B, one of the leading voices in New York's rap scene announces her highly anticipated mixtape Top 2 Not 2 via Coke Boys/Warner Records is set for release this coming Friday June 23rd. The news arrives with the unapologetically energized music video for her latest single "BFFR" today.



From the first frame, she immediately commands attention. The show-stopping spitter turns up in a Bronx park surrounded by friends. Kenzo transfixes with fast-paced choreography proclaiming her status at the top of the food chain, "I'm a five-star bitch." The clip also showcases the borough's love for her as she never relents, and sparks literally fly from her freshly manicured trigger finger.

Once again, she asserts herself as next-up from New York...



The track incited unanimous applause right out of the gate. The FADER declared, "It's Kenzo B's moment right now" and applauded "her charismatic take on drill, chiefly defined by a flow that whirls and slices like a tornado of razor blade."



"BFFR" arrived in the wake of her 2022 debut mixtape, Top Dawg, anchored by the single "Hood Love Story." To date, Kenzo B has attracted critical acclaim from Pitchfork, HotNewHipHop, Vulture, OkayPlayer, and FADER. More recently, she dropped the scorching single "DeadGame," which warned of her willingness to get "deeper than music."

With "BFFR," Kenzo reconfirms her status of one of the hottest MCs in New York - and on the planet.



