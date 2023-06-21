Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 21/06/2023

Smooth Jazz Maestro Eddie Bullen Presents A Toronto Boat Cruise Experience

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Join us for an unforgettable evening of smooth jazz with the legendary Eddie Bullen and his special guests, as we set sail aboard the River Gambler for the Eddie Bullen and Friends Smooth Jazz Cruise! On Friday, July 21, 2023, we will be boarding the fabulous River Gambler located at 176 Cherry Street, Toronto.

Boarding starts at 6.00 PM, and we set sail at 7.00 PM sharp, so don't be late! The cruise will return at 11.00 PM, giving us plenty of time to dance the night away.

Early bird tickets are available now for just $100 per person, but be sure to act fast as prices increase to $120 per person after July 7, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online here or here.

In addition to Eddie Bullen's incredible smooth jazz band, we are thrilled to announce that he will be joined on stage by some very special guests! Get ready to be blown away by their incredible talent and unforgettable performances.

Dinner will be provided by the world-renowned chef Selwyn Richards from The Art Of Catering, ensuring that our taste buds will be as happy as our ears. And speaking of our ears, we'll be treated to the latest in contemporary and smooth jazz music by DJ QBONIX, who will end the night with some RnB and Funk classics that'll keep us moving and grooving all night long.
Tickets can also be purchased at Lock'N Twist located at 7 Ardglen Dr. in Brampton, A Different Booklist, 746 Bathurst St. in Toronto, and Play de Record, 411 Spadina Ave., Toronto.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience smooth jazz on the water with Eddie Bullen and his special guests. Get your tickets now and let's make some unforgettable memories together!






