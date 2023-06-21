Almaazz Releases Debut EP Sot Wa Sada'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sot Wa Sada meaning "Voice and Echo" in Egyptian is the debut EP from Almaazz, an Egyptian-Canadian vocalist, choreographer and songwriter based in Vancouver.



A fearless blend of traditional Araabic songwriting, avant- garde sound design, experimental soundscapes, and contemporary club rhythms. Her voice effortlessly traversing between hauntingly ethereal and powerfully resonant.



Like a diary, Sot Wa Sada carries a vivid recollections of memories, related to themes of romance, loss, grief, rebirth and self love.



Almaazz first became enmeshed into the underground club scene after emigrating to Canada. Finding kindred spirits in local forward thinking collectives s.M.i.I.e and Nuzi. During this time she developed a connection with fellow Precious Metals signee and s.M.i.L.e cofounder x/o, the sole producer of Sot Wa Sada.







