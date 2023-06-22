Beck & Phoenix "Odyssey" Collaborative Single Out Now





* Fair Date. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern music's consummate chameleon Beck and Versailles' foremost musical ambassadors Phoenix have teamed up to create an utterly infectious summer anthem in "Odyssey," a landmark collaboration out today via Capitol Records/Universal Music.Three minutes and 47 seconds of sheer audio bliss, " Odyssey " is written, produced and performed by Beck and Phoenix, and mixed by Serban Ghenea. Beck and Thomas Mars nimbly trade lead vocals on the song's verses, with the full cast joining to create the irresistible earworms of its choruses and each "Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah" singalong refrain. The result is two unmistakable sonic signatures combining to create something beyond the sum of its parts.To join Beck and Phoenix on their shared "Odyssey," go to: https://beck.to/odyssey Odyssey " is the spontaneous and perfect theme song for Beck and Phoenix's eagerly anticipated co-headline Summer Odyssey tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1st in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and both artists' headlining return to New York's Madison Square Garden, before wrapping up September 10th in Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The tour will feature an array of support artists described by Beck and Mars as a "class of '23" lineup, featuring Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe.BECK & PHOENIX SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR:Tue Aug 01 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^#Thu Aug 03 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#Sat Aug 05 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion ^#Mon Aug 07 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^#Tue Aug 08 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena +#Wed Aug 09 - Orange County, CA - OC Fair*Fri Aug 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center +#Sat Aug 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena +#Tue Aug 15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#Wed Aug 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#Fri Aug 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ~#Sun Aug 20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#Mon Aug 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ~#Tue Aug 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ~#Thu Aug 31 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion #Sat Sep 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ~#Tue Sep 05 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#Wed Sep 06 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ~#Fri Sep 08 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#Sat Sep 09 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ~Sun Sep 10 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#^ Jenny Lewis+ Japanese Breakfast~ Weyes Blood# Sir Chloe* Fair Date.



