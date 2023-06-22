Valley's Final Single "We Don't Need Malibu" As Salute To Fans Just Two Days Ahead Of Sophomore Album Lost In Translation Release





The track is the final sneak peek of their upcoming album, released as a salute to Valley fans in recognition of the enduring support from new audiences met on tour to the day-one champions who have celebrated every moment with the band along the way. Lead vocalist Rob Laska describes the track as a "staycation song," finding comfort in your surroundings wherever you are to be present and inspired; something Valley have mastered as they tour the world and continue write new music. Laska continues, "we've always been fascinated with the idea of people making a place what it is, whether it's a rainy Sunday in bed or sitting on the coach watching The Office for the hundredth time. It was the last song we wrote for the record while writing at the A-frame house in Beachwood Canyon, California. We were packing up our studio and getting ready for our flights home when Alex and our friend/songwriter Mathijs started laying down the initial idea." Drummer and vocalist Karah



Laska comments on "We Don't Need Malibu," "we added a lot of textural samples and sounds that we carefully curated to make the song feel almost like a daydream.



As the band prepares for Lost In Translation to be out the world, Mickey Brandolino reflects on the creation process, saying "We went to personal therapy, band therapy, paused from making music to experience life and let the space allow for thoughts and feelings to bubble up to the surface so we had authentic substance to write about. When you get to that point you have no choice but to write, it's something you have to express and is most gratifying when expressed through the form of music." Affirming their approach, so far, the previously released tracks alone have garnered over 10 million global streams.



With only two more days until the release of the full 15-track record, Valley announced two intimate underplay shows to celebrate Lost In Translation at iconic venues in cities that have been important to their careers. On June 22 the band play Mercury Lounge in New York and on June 26 they play Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, both selling out in under 15-minutes. Fans from around the world can join the celebration, with a livestream of the Mercury Lounge show on Twitch. Tune in on June 22 at 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET.



Valley confidently wrap up the final dates of their headlining North American 'Lost In Translation Tour,' where they received rave responses from audiences to the new songs on their set list that blend seamlessly into their catalogue of danceable love songs. This summer Valley pack up for a tour across Southeast Asia and Australia, performing headlining shows to their fans outside of North America. Those dates include a performance in Thailand for the Road To Sonic Bang



LOST IN TRANSLATION TRACKLIST:

theme

Lost In Translation

Throwback Tears

Natural

Break For You

Have A Good Summer (Without Me)

Good, but not together

Evenings & Weekends

i thought i could fly

Either Way, I'm Going Your Way

I Haven't Seen You In Forever

We Don't Need Malibu

Keep My Stuff

Big Jet Plane

Fishbowl



THE SONDER TOUR WITH DERMOT KENNEDY

October 11 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

October 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

October 14 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

October 18 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

October 20 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

October 21 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

October 23 -Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

*Rescheduled Lost In Translation Tour date



Canada's Juno Award nominated alternative-pop band, Valley - Rob Laska (lead vocals), Mickey Brandolino (guitar, synths), Alex Dimauro (bass), and Karah



In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mickey and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves to the world with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016) and full-length debut MAYBE (2019), followed by sucks to see you doing better (2020) and Last Birthday (2021). The consistent release of new music garnered the band two JUNO Award nominations and praise from the likes of EARMILK, Wonderland, American Songwriter and CBC. Their gold certified single, "Like 1999" which originates back to a TikTok post broke international borders as it appeared on global viral charts.



Valley are known for their energetic live shows, opening for the likes of Lennon Stella, The Band CAMINO and



