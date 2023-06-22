Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies and TV 22/06/2023

Brandi Carlile Concert Special Coming To HBO

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The HBO Original concert special BRANDI CARLILE: IN THE CANYON HAZE - LIVE FROM LAUREL CANYON debuts SATURDAY, JULY 1 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Presented at the Ross House in Los Angeles and IMAX theaters, the concert special was taped in 2022.

Directed by Sam Wrench (Max Original "Lizzo: Live in Concert") and originally broadcast live from Los Angeles' historic Laurel Canyon neighborhood, this groundbreaking performance from nine-time GRAMMY-winning artist Brandi Carlile features lushly reimagined songs from her acclaimed album, "In These Silent Days."

Alongside her band, Carlile brings her signature flair to a showcase of her unparalleled vocal talents, featuring an original take on David Bowie's "Space Oddity" in an homage to the vibrant music scene born in the Hollywood Hills. A once-in-a-lifetime event, "Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze" features nods to the artists who shaped the singer-songwriter's voice, while solidifying her place among the best performers of all time.

BRANDI CARLILE: IN THE CANYON HAZE - LIVE FROM LAUREL CANYON is directed by Sam Wrench, performed by Brandi Carlile; executive produced by Gabriel Fraboni and Madeline Donegan. Produced by Kevin Weaver, Gregg Nadel, Will Botwin and Sharon Lord.






