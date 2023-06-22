Kim Petras To Embark On 'Feed The Beast World Tour'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ahead of this Friday's anticipated release of her debut album Feed The Beast, GRAMMY-winning, international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has announced her 34-date Feed The Beast World Tour produced by Live Nation.
The North American leg kicks off September
27 in Austin, TX, and will see Kim bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston
and San Diego.
Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring Kim to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan.
Various
pre-sales will be available (including a Kim Artist Pre-sale on Thursday, June 22) throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10am local time. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.
Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise items. Please visit KimPetras.com for tickets, pre-sale info, VIP packages, and tour info.
This year, Kim is also slated to perform at festivals around the world, including Osheaga in Montreal on August 6, The Town in São Paulo on September
10, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas
on September
24, and Corona
Capital in Mexico City on November 18.
Kim will be celebrating the release of her album Feed The Beast and the upcoming world tour this Friday morning (June 23) on NBC's TODAY, performing live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.
A 15-track album of pure pop perfection, Feed The Beast features Kim's latest hit single "Alone
" featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj
(watch the video here), her #1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith
"Unholy," and viral fan favorites like the body-positive "Coconuts" and beat-heavy single "brrr."
The album also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on "BAIT" and eagerly awaited new tracks like "King of Hearts" and "uhoh."
Kim's Feed The Beast album and world tour continues a milestone year for her that has included winning her first GRAMMY Award (for "Unholy
"), attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Kim has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than two billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America
and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.
Feed The Beast World Tour Dates:
2023 North American Tour Dates:
Sep 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
Sep 30 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater
Oct 1 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena
Oct 4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 7 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway
Oct 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 12 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
Oct 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
Oct 16 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Oct 23 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Oct 26 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Oct 27 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct 29 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov 1 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Nov 8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 11 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
Nov 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Nov 14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall
Nov 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
2024 European Tour Dates:
Feb 13 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
Feb 15 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
Feb 16 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria
Warehouse
Feb 19 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
Feb 24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
Feb 27 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
Feb 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Mar 1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
Mar 2 - Warsaw, Poland - EXPO XXI
Mar 4 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Mar 5 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique